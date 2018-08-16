7 unexpected times that classical music and sport collided

Classical music and sport might not seem like obvious bedfellows, but they do come together - often when pieces from the repertoire are used to soundtrack sporting events.

Olympics fans will remember Torvill and Dean winning gold as they skated to Ravel's Boléro at the 1984 winter games in Sarajevo. And there are two pieces in particular that have a close association with football: Pavarotti's performance of Nessun Dorma from Puccini's opera Turandot, which was used as the theme song for the BBC's coverage of the 1990 World Cup, and Tony Britten's adaption of Handel's Zadok the Priest, anthem of the Champions League since 1992.

But what about classical music that is inspired by sport, or actually about sport? There are more examples than you might imagine...