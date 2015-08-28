Top 11 unmissable moments on BBC Music right now

Dive straight into our recommendations for the best of BBC Music right now. Like the iPlayer volume control, our list goes all the way to 11...
1. Radio 1 in Ibiza
This year, Radio 1 celebrated 20 years of raving on the White Isle, and that meant putting on the party to end all parties. Over the weekend of 31st July - 2nd August, Annie Mac, Pete Tong and Danny Howard hosted events featuring sets from the cream of dance music talent, including Faithless, Carl Cox, Erick Morillo,Disclosure and Calvin Harris. They're all still recovering.
2. BBC Proms
What a season it's been so far. Late Night with ... BBC Radio 1Xtra (above) provided an explosive mash of classical and rap/grime styles; Andris Nelsons conducted an emotional performance of Beethoven's Ninth as his final outing with the CBSO; violinist Alina Ibragimova was heart-stopping playing Bach solo; Radio 1 got the Albert Hall raving. Better still, Last Night isn't until 12 September.
3. Sinatra: All or Nothing at All
In this four-part series, BBC Four forensically examines the life, music and career of Ol' Blues Eyes, beginning with his upbringing in New Jersey and early years as a roadhouse performer, through to his 1971 'retirement concert', death and legacy. Using previously unseen footage and commentary from those who knew him best, a complex character is revealed - a huge talent, but also a tough, difficult man.
4. Radio 1's Live Lounge
Fearne Cotton handed the keys to the Live Lounge to Clara Amfo in May and it's very much been business as usual since then, with excellent performances from the likes of Lianne La Havas, Little Mix, Foxes and Mark Ronson. Best recent cover version? Lucy Rose's take on Taylor Swift's Bad Blood, complete with Kendrick's rap (above) - pefect prep for Live Lounge Month this September.
5. WOMAD 2015 Highlights on World on 3
Because how else are you going to hear - in just over an hour of radio - live music from new wave desert rockers Ezza, Asian psych-pop group Cambodian Space Project and Kinshasa seven-piece Mbongwana Star? WOMAD remains a jewel in the UK's festival calendar and World on 3's highlights, presented by Mary Ann Kennedy and Lopa Kothari, are always an essential, mind-expanding listen.
6. AR Rahman In Concert
"Welcome to a very special hour here on the BBC Asian Network," says Bobby Friction in his introduction to this O2 concert by the titan of Indian music. "AR Rahman, on Saturday 15 August, performed an amazing gig - a gig that celebrated his greatest hits in front of 13,000 people." Nine of those songs are presented here, with guest appearance from the likes of Neeti Mohan, Javed Ali, and Karthik.
7. Sam Smith live for Radio 2 In Concert
Fresh from a jam-packed summer of touring, Sam Smith returned home for an intimate gig for Radio 2 In Concert. And in true style he rocks the joint, filling the BBC Radio Theatre to the rafters with the effortlessly soulful voice that secured his place as the BBC’s Sound of 2014. Sam seems genuinely touched to be there. “This is special for me,” he says.
8. BBC Introducing at the Montreal Jazz Festival 2015
Unsigned artists, here's just one reason why you should add your music to the BBC Introducing Uploader: if jazz is your thing, you could end up playing at the Montreal Jazz Festival as part of a Jamie Cullum-presented showcase. Take the extraordinarily talented Malaika. "This is actually my first time outside of Europe and I'm really, really excited," she says in this clip. And now, so are record labels.
9. BBC at the Edinburgh Festivals
The BBC returned to the Edinburgh festivals throughout August for 24 days of live shows, broadcasts, entertainment and free family activities. Included was a wealth of music shows, such as the above one by Chilly Gonzales, a Canadian pianist and composer so intrigued by the connections between classical music and pop that he recently made a Radio 1 documentary about the subject.
10. Reading + Leeds
It's the original festival (on the Reading site, anyhow) and, for many fans, still the best. Here's Metallica headlining, and they were matched by equally brilliant performances by the other top-billers - Mumford & Sons and The Libertines. Also good? Bring Me the Horizon, Wolf Alice and Royal Blood. Plus it was a huge weekend for BBC Introducing, who presented 34 acts across the weekend.
11. Ultimate Kids' Party Playlist
As Alice Cooper once sang, "Schoooooool's out for summer!" But not for much longer. So while you still can, enjoy this ultimate playlist for the holidays. It features tracks from Buddy Holly to Katy Perry, with selections from a host of BBC DJs, and it's all you need to kick-start a party for your nippers. Mum/Dad dancing is mandatory, and please feel free to tweet your own suggestions to @bbcmusic.
BBC Music calendar of forthcoming events
- 31 Aug 2015: When Elvis Met The Beatles
- 1-30 Sep 2015: Live Lounge Month
- 6 Sep 2015: Asian Network London Mela
- 12 Sep 2015: Radio 2 Proms in the Park
- 12 Sep 2015: Last Night of the Proms
- 13 Sep 2015: Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park
- 5-9 Oct 2015: 6 Music Live at Maida Vale
- 20 Nov 2015: Mercury Music Prize Awards