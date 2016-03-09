QUIZ: Country song or tabloid magazine headline?

Country songs are a reflection of real life affairs of the heart, and real life affairs of the heart are often very odd. So it's no surprise that there's an overlap between the stranger stories in magazines such as Take a Break, Chat, Bella and Pick Me Up, and the superbly detailed titles from Nashville's finest songwriters.

So with the launch of Radio 2 Country (a pop-up digital radio service), now seems a good time to find out if you can you tell your startling fact from your musical fiction. Let's see, shall we?