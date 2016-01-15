10 most influential moguls in pop history - and what you can learn from them

The term 'music mogul' might conjure up images of record-label billionaires who drive Rollers and always look awkward when photographed with their acts, but a new three-part BBC Four series, Music Moguls: Masters of Pop, takes a wider view - examining managers, producers and PR maestros, rather than the business overlords like David Geffen and Clive Calder.

It's an interesting viewpoint, suggesting that those closer to the day-to-day operations of musicians are just as influential (and sometimes as wealthy) as the bean-counters who own the industry, and they've got a point. Here are just a few discussed in the series (along with a couple of extras we've thrown in).