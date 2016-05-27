5 of Devon's best bands to discover at Big Weekend

First Uploaded: May 2015

Hometown: Devon

For Fans Of: Oh Land, Lorde, Foxes

You know those lollipops you get, with the sweet outside and the sherbet-y inner, the ones where the roof of your mouth’s all glucosified while your tongue’s-a-tingle? That’s Emmi. A new favourite of some yank called Taylor Swift, the self-professed nomad looks like some kind of storybook princess and can indeed sound like her vocals could summon sparrows from trees. She can, but she’d much rather be far more interesting. Combining synths, percussive grooves and haunting vocal strains in tracks whose subjects range from the varying brands of “swag’ to be found in ‘My Kinda Swag’ to domestic un-bliss in ‘Sleep On It’ with incredibly catchy pop hooks and some killer interpretative dance routines (check this out video), you can fully expect to see the tousled songstress gracing both festival and chart heights in the very near future.