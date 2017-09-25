6 musical collaborations that backfired

You've got to hand it to Snoop - if he senses a chance to expand his fanbase in parts of the world where he might be less well-known than he is in the US, he's going to take his chances. As such, it was no surprise that he collaborated with superstar Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on the title track for 2008 action comedy film, Singh is Kinng (wearing a turban in the video), nor that he was the first to land a feature on a PSY record after the viral success of Gangnam Style (2014's Hangover).

But not all of Snoop's globetrotting hook-ups go to plan. According to the Times of India, the video he shot for a song, King, that he recorded with Iranian-born pop singer Amitis deeply offended the Parsi Zoroastrian community in Kolkata, who filed - unsuccessfully - a civic complaint in court to have it banned. And then there was Snoop's ding-dong with Bunny Wailer during the former's brief outing as Snoop Lion.

The two met in Jamaica in 2012 when Snoop was making an album and film, both called Reincarnated, about his supposed conversion to Rastafarianism. Bunny recorded parts for the record, but they fell out and he later accused Snoop of "outright fraudulent use of Rastafari Community's personalities and symbolism", as well as failing to meet "contractual, moral and verbal commitments". Snoop hit back in Rolling Stone, saying, "You wasn't the s*** in The Wailers. You was just one of them: Bob, Peter Tosh, then you," adding, "The reason for him not being on the album is I started hearing negative energy and rather than have him be a part of it, I kept him in the movie to show his positivity against his negativity."

By the time Snoop's next album came out, 2015's Bush, he was back to being called plain old Snoop Dogg again.