What we've learned from interviews with female musicians on Woman’s Hour

In 2013, Stevie Nicks explained how there was no way that the two women in the 1970s' incarnation of Fleetwood Mac - herself and Christine McVie - weren't going to get proper recognition for being the songwriting nucleus of the band (along with Lindsey Buckingham).

"It was very important for us [to get credit] in a man's world," Nicks said. "In the very beginning, we made a pact that we would be a force of nature together and we were... We decided we were never going to stand in a room full of Eric Claptons, and Jimmy Pages, and Robert Plants, and Stevie Winwoods, and Peter Townshends, and feel like we were less than they, because we're not."