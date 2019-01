The Proms provides a wonderful opportunity to hear music all summer long, and also learn about music history. But have you been paying attention? Here are 10 questions taken from recent episodes of the Jeremy Paxman-hosted University Challenge. As you know, it's a fiendishly difficult quiz show, so we're making things just a littler easier by giving you three answers to choose from. Students on the show were offered no such luxury! Here goes, your starter for 10...