10 reasons to be cheerful about the last six months in music

Heartbreaking farewells to Prince and David Bowie led to the standard surge in back-catalogue sales, each star dominating the charts for a few weeks post-mortem, but as grief subsided some remarkable facts emerged, enhancing already robust reputations.

With Bowie, it was his admirable stoicism in the face of cancer. He spent the 18 months between diagnosis and his eventual death working as hard as he'd ever done, collaborating on Broadway musical Lazarus, completing his own masterful sign-off Blackstar and making headway with a follow-up that we may well hear one day.

Prince had been beavering away in secret, too, in this case over his entire career. Stories cropped up about the charitable and humanitarian work he'd done in private. He'd set up a foundation to provide millions to schools and communities across the States, backed an environmental initiative, conceived and funded an organisation that helped underprivileged kids make an entrance into the tech industry, and even popped into his old school once or twice on a whim.