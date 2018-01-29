In photos: Stunning places that have inspired classic songs

Finally, one from the world of classical music. In 1829, German composer Felix Mendelssohn visited this extraordinary sea cave on the uninhabited island of Staffa in the Inner Hebrides and, inspired by the echoes he heard in the cave, wrote The Hebrides Overture (also known as Fingal's Cave overture), which remains one his most popular pieces. Since then, Fingal's Cave has become something of a Mecca for artists. It's mentioned in three Jules Verne novels, Turner painted it, and there's even an instrumental track by Pink Floyd called Fingal's Cave, recorded for the soundtrack to 1970 film Zabriskie Point but not included on the album.

Like us on Facebook, on Instagram at bbcmusic, or follow us on Twitter @bbcmusic