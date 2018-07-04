Audacious gambles in pop: 5 that paid off, 5 that didn't

Pop thrives on fresh ideas and reinvention, but some of the most successful revamps in musical history must have looked like career suicide before they took off. What's that, Primal Scream, you want to make dance music? As if!

Some reinventions aren't even because an artist has sensed the direction of a prevailing wind and grabbed a hang-glider. Musicians sometimes get a bee in their bonnet and decide to do something very different, something that could lose them their old fans and has no guarantee of picking up any new ones because very few people have done what they're about to try and do.

When it works, it looks like manifest destiny, but when it doesn't, the queue of people lining up to say "what were you thinking?" can be seen from space.

THE GAMBLES THAT PAID OFF