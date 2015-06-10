A short history of hip hop at Glastonbury

Nothing seems to rile some people more than the Eavises booking rap acts for Glastonbury. Back in 2008, when Jay Z (above) was announced as the Saturday headliner, Noel Gallagher famously told BBC News, “I’m not having hip hop at Glastonbury. It’s wrong.” Then, this year, a petition was started seeking to “Cancel Kanye West’s headline slot and get a rock band.”

Glance down previous line-ups, however, and you’ll find that hip hop has been a part - albeit a small one - of Glastonbury since the 1990s. Could there have been more rap artists booked over the years? Of course, but Michael Eavis doesn’t much like rap music, or electronica, or anything that isn’t very trad rock. “My own tastes are not diverse, not really,” he told the Guardian last year. “I like Neil Young, do a bit of Elvis, and a bit of Van Morrison … sometimes I do try to vary it by having a little go at Frank Turner, though.”

Emily Eavis, though, does like hip hop. She was responsible for booking Jay Z and Kanye and that’s good news for rap fans. Here's how we got to Kanye...