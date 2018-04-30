7 times fans upstaged their music heroes

Nailing the guitar solo from a classic song in front of a huge crowd is pretty incredible, but how about improvising onstage with one of your favourite artists? When Coldplay fan Rob was crowdsurfed towards the band in his wheelchair in Dublin last year, he had no idea he'd make it all the way onto the stage.

"A lad accidentally fell on me and was extremely apologetic," he later told the BBC. "He and his friends insisted on lifting me and getting me a better view."

He was spotted by Chris Martin, who asked him to join him, hugged him and then handed him a harmonica so they could jam together. Martin's lyrics are unlikely to be repurposed for any future songs ("Here were are in Dublin, what an awesome crowd / I've been around the whole wide world, never seen anybody so loud"), but that didn't make the moment any less special for Rob, who declared: "Eighty-three thousand people cheering, and I was in the middle."