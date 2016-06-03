BBC Music Day

BBC Music Day from Birmingham

BBC Music Day in Birmingham featured Ruby Turner and a gospel flash mob in New Street station, music on the Love Lock bridge, and bells ringing out from Birmingham Cathedral.

Ruby Turner in Birmingham New Street

Ruby Turner suprised commuters in New Street station with her flash mob performance.

Jay Kadn and Desi Nach

Singer Jay Kadn with Asian Network's entertainment reporter Haroon Rashid.

Love Lock bridge

BBC Radio West Midland's Richie Anderson was at Love Lock Bridge along with the Azaad Dhol Group.

Richie and The Choir With No Name.

Guy Jones

Bells rang out for BBC Music Day

Along with bell ringers all over the country Birmingham Cathedral rang their bells for BBC Music Day.

