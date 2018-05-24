10 noughties hype bands that just didn't live up to the hype

It's curious that The Bravery are most often remembered as being some kind of glorious failure, just because they didn't translate the success of their breakout song An Honest Mistake into Killers-sized stadium enormity. Pop music thrives on great singles, and this buzziest of New York buzzbands did what they came to do, winning the BBC Sound of 2005 poll (beating the more critically adored Bloc Party) along the way.

In their debut feature in the Guardian, Laura Barton summed up their peak hype moment like this: "The Bravery are already steeped in a mythology of Dionysian proportions. They claim, for instance, to have slept with representatives from every major record company in the UK. And they allege that when they found themselves the subject of a fierce bidding war last autumn, they signed with the label that offered them a bottle of whiskey, copious cigarettes and a packet of condoms."

And while An Honest Mistake was riding high in the Top 10, that all appeared justified. Sadly, their subsequent singles struggled to match it for impact, and the buzz vanished as quickly as that bottle of whiskey down five eager throats. Having recorded two more albums they split in 2014, with frontman Sam Endicott going on to co-write songs for Shakira (She Wolf) and Christina Aguilera (Monday Morning).