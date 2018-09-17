What happened next for the dancers in the Top of the Pop troupes?

Imagine that you're a harassed TV producer working on one of the BBC's most popular weekly shows, in an era before the glitzy music video had become ubiquitous. There's a new hot smash hit in the charts, and you have to play it, or there'll be anarchy in the studio. But disaster! The band in question are touring abroad, and there's no way they can make it to BBC Television Centre to record. What are you going to do? The answer is, of course: make your own impromptu music videos with a talented troupe of high-energy dancers.

For 19 years, different Top of the Pops troupes danced out the dreams of young pop fans from R&B through punk to disco and all stops in between: first the Go-Jos (1964-1968), then Pan's People (1968-1976), Ruby Flipper (1976), Legs & Co. (1976-1981) and finally Zoo (1981-1983).

As well as first loves for many young viewers, they were icons, high-kicking their way into the heart of pop culture. And even after they hung up their lamé leotards, some of them went on to have lives scarcely less incredible than their lives during TOTP.