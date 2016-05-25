How to make music history: The tactics of record label visionaries

Running a record label is no easy business, as anyone watching the recent BBC Four documentary EMI: The Inside Story, or listening to Motown boss Berry Gordy's Desert Island Discs (see below) will confirm. Finding the perfect music to chime with the expectations and desires of a passionate audience is a careful balancing act between the familiar and the new, the artistic and the commercial. Small wonder that the people who do it well have developed a certain mystique.

Here are the methods by which 10 of music's most idiosyncratic label bosses have managed to catch lightning in a bottle.