BBC Music Introducing at The Great Escape 2017

Now in its eleventh year, Brighton's The Great Escape can quite reasonably boast being one of the most important showcase festivals in the musical calendar. Featuring over 400 up-and-coming artists from the UK and beyond, across a variety of local venues, this impressive event is condensed (somehow) into a frantic three day period packed full of new music.

Naturally BBC Music Introducing was there to represent the freshest music from around the UK. On Friday 19 May we hosted a special showcase at the Paganini Ballroom, featuring five downright electrifying and diverse new artists, all discovered by BBC Introducing local radio shows from the BBC Introducing Uploader and hand-selected by BBC Radio 6 Music's Steve Lamacq.

Here's how it went down on the BBC Music Introducing stage at The Great Escape 2017...