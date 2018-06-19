BBC Music Introducing at Latitude 2018

BBC Music Introducing headed to Latitude Festival once again this year! Based in Henham Park in Suffolk, for the third year running Latitude had a dedicated Introducing stage, where festival-goers were able to enjoy live new music in the beautiful surroundings of the woods.

The stage was hosted by an array of BBC presenters including Radio 3's Max Reinhardt (Late Junction) and Suzy Klein, as well as 6 Music's Tom Robinson and Radio 2's Zoe Ball (who broadcast live from the stage on the Saturday).

Our 2018 line-up showcased some of the UK's freshest and most exciting musicians: