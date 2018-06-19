BBC Music Introducing at Latitude 2018

BBC Music Introducing headed to Latitude Festival once again this year! Based in Henham Park in Suffolk, for the third year running Latitude had a dedicated Introducing stage, where festival-goers were able to enjoy live new music in the beautiful surroundings of the woods.
The stage was hosted by an array of BBC presenters including Radio 3's Max Reinhardt (Late Junction) and Suzy Klein, as well as 6 Music's Tom Robinson and Radio 2's Zoe Ball (who broadcast live from the stage on the Saturday).
Our 2018 line-up showcased some of the UK's freshest and most exciting musicians:
- Bessie Turner
- Citadel
- The Daydream Club
- Fran & Flora
- Isabelle Brown
- Judith Ude
- Kongo Dia Ntotila
- Lewis Bootle
- Matt Woods
- Neil Luck & Adem de la Cour (Arn & Hammer)
- Op Sa!
- Purdy
- The Recks
- Robocobra Quartet
- Ruby Francis
- Sam Eagle
- Seby Ntege
- Simeon Walker
- Thandii
- Tom Myles
- Vigilantes
- Vin Yeti
- Windjammer
There was also a surprise performance from Superorganism!
Bessie Turner represents the local area and comes recommended by BBC Music Introducing in Suffolk's Richard Haugh:
"People like Bessie Turner don’t come along very often. She oozes charisma and charm, and her heart-achingly beautiful voice has helped her win fans including Baxter Dury, Huw Stephens and Zoe Ball.
She’s recorded sessions for Jo Whiley and Steve Lamacq and received wide praise for her debut EP, 22:22. She also happens to be very funny. Go see her."