BBC Music Awards 2016 - The Nominees

We're London bound for the third edition of the BBC Music Awards, hosted by Fearne Cotton, Claudia Winkleman and Gemma Cairney.
Join us as we prepare to celebrate a huge year in music and showcase some of the biggest artists of the last twelve months, during the evening BBC Music will also crown a prestigious group of acts as winners of the 2016 BBC Music Awards.
Read on to discover the shortlisted artists unveiled so far, the winners will be announced at the event being held at ExCeL London on Monday December 12, broadcast live on BBC One and streamed online.
Artist of the Year 🏆🏆🏆
The shortlist (in alphabetical order) for Artist of the Year is:
Song of the Year 🏆🏆🏆
Radio 1 Live Lounge Performance of the Year 🏆🏆🏆
Voted for by the Radio 1 Playlist Committee, the shortlist (in alphabetical order) for Radio 1 Live Lounge Performance of the Year is:
- Christine and the Queens performing Sorry (Beyoncé cover) on 13 Sept 2016
- Craig David performing Love Yourself (Justin Bieber cover) on 7 January 2016
- Emeli Sandé performing Hurts on 16 September 2016
- The 1975 Live Lounge Symphony performing What Makes You Beautiful (One Direction cover) on 30 September 2016
- Usher performing Climax on 2 September 2016
Radio 2's Album of the Year 🏆🏆🏆
Voted for by the Radio 2 Playlist Committee. The shortlist (in alphabetical order) for Radio 2's Album of the Year is:
- Adele - 25
- Coldplay – A Head Full of Dreams
- Jeff Lynne’s ELO – Alone in the Universe
- Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate
- Rick Astley – 50