9 pop stars who quit music for very relatable day jobs

The closest most people get to pop stardom is miming into the mirror to their favourite song whilst holding a hairbrush. The dream of appearing on Top of the Pops or Later... With Jools Holland is an elusive goal, but what about those who get there, decide they don't like the limelight, or are forced out of music as their fortunes in the industry head south?
Sometimes a pop star can forge a second career as an actor, West End star or reality TV show contestant. But not all musicians want that. Here are nine who beat a retreat to do something completely different - a job on civvy street, just like the rest of us.
Russell Senior (Pulp) - antiques dealer
The Sheffield-born guitarist and violinist left Pulp at arguably the height of their success in 1997 - the year after Jarvis Cocker famously wagged his derriere at Michael Jackson at the Brit Awards, and some 14 years after Russell joined the band. There were no tantrums - Senior remained in the band's home city while Cocker, Candida Doyle and Steve Mackey had moved down to London. "I always wanted success but when success came I found it quite alienating," he told the Sheffield Telegraph in 2015. "There became a north/south divide in the band. So we were just different people [by the time I left]."
Senior briefly returned for service in 2011, performing at a few shows when Pulp reformed and went on tour for one final hurrah, but otherwise he's made a living selling antique glassware like Britpop's own version of Lovejoy ever since. He also wrote a memoir about the band's adventures called Freak Out the Squares which was published in 2015.
JB Gill (JLS) - farmer
In the early part of this decade, London four-piece JLS were second only in popularity in the boy band stakes to One Direction. The one-time X Factor runners-up called it a day in 2013, not long after JB Gill bought himself a farm in Kent. The Croydon-born singer has since thrown himself into the country milieu, which has led to some surprising opportunities, from mucking out deer to educating children about the origins of what's on their dinner plate on his own CBeebies' show, Down on the Farm.
According to the Telegraph, JB's first animal was a rescue pig called Ginger. By 2016, he'd also accumulated six sows, two boars and some chickens, and had just sold 160 turkeys for Christmas who were all "brilliant" about it, apparently.
Farms are a popular destination for rock stars putting themselves out to pasture. Bill Berry of R.E.M. famously retreated to a farm in Farmington, Georgia, and other erstwhile agriculturalists include prize pumpkin farmer Jim Martin of Faith No More, Abz from Five, who became the subject of BBC Two's Country Strife: Abz on the Farm, and Public Enemy ostrich farmer Terminator X.
Zia McCabe (The Dandy Warhols) - estate agent
I say completely inappropriate things, because office politics are so different than rock 'n' roll
During the mid-to-late-90s, Portland's The Dandy Warhols were regarded as one of the coolest bands in the world. These days, Zia McCabe (bottom right) is an estate agent in Willamette, Oregon. Asked what the difference is between being on the road and working as a realtor, McCabe told the Willamette Week: "The culture shock of office life. Being under fluorescent lights all day." She added: "I say completely inappropriate things, because office politics are so different than rock 'n' roll."
Working as an estate agent has been a challenge for McCabe, but its one she's relishing. "There's quite a bit of rebranding between the way people see you as a rock star and the way people see you doing a complicated legal transaction for them," she said. "I was expecting everyone to go, 'Zia's smart, she can do this.' Some people still think I'm just drunk every day."
The Dandys still blow off steam at the odd festival weekend, but being an estate agent is now her full-time gig.
I say completely inappropriate things, because office politics are so different than rock 'n' roll
Dan Spitz (Anthrax) - watchmaker
'Big Four' thrash metal gods Anthrax scored their biggest UK hit in 1990 with a cover of Joe Jackson's Got the Time from the album Persistence of Time, and it turns out their then lead guitarist Dan Spitz knew a thing or two about time himself. He began studying the art of watchmaking in 1992, and following touring commitments for the album Sound of White Noise, he finally decided to trade in heavy rock for titanium-alloyed cogs once and for all.
"I was the first one in the band to have children and I missed them while I was on the road," he told the timepiece magazine, Hodinkee. "We would do an album and tour for years at a time, and then start the cycle over again - time at home was not there. It's a story you see everywhere: it became mundane and more like a job."
Spitz clocked off and he's never looked back. The virtuoso guitarist-turned-watchmaking wizard is no slouch in his chosen profession either, and is regarded by many as one of the best master craftsmen in his trade in the world.
Alan Donohoe (The Rakes) - software developer
I still do festivals, it's just they're more like tech festivals these days
London indie four-piece The Rakes enjoyed a flurry of success during the NME-propagated mid-00s, though by the end of the decade they were all over. Singer Alan Donohoe didn't rest on his laurels and instead sought out work in Brighton related to software developing, which he's been doing ever since.
In a 2015 catch-up piece with guitar bands synonymous with the decade, he told the NME: "Being in The Rakes was an insane rollercoaster, but singing the same songs for seven years got boring in the end. And if you're doing something just because you can't imagine an alternative then you’re not really living."
The musician, whose signature song was 22 Grand Job, added: "I still do festivals, it's just they're more like tech festivals these days."
I still do festivals, it's just they're more like tech festivals these days
Mark Feehily (Westlife) - caterer
A couple of Irish people came up and were like, 'Wait a minute, what are you doing in a van?'
Another pop singer who has continued to attend festivals, though in an unlikely capacity, is Mark Feehily from Westlife. The Irish boy band scored an unprecedented six consecutive UK No.1s from their first single releases (and 13 in total), selling more than 50 million records worldwide during their career. Given their run of success, Mark Feehily might be the last person you expect to see poking his head out of a catering van at a festival.
"People were flabbergasted at the fact that I was in the van making crepes," he told the Mirror. "People kind of have this thing, 'Oh, he was in Westlife a few years ago and now he's making tea.' It's my business and I love it, anything I get involved in I get involved 110 per cent.
"A couple of Irish people came up and were like, 'Wait a minute, what are you doing in a van?' I love festivals, so why not?"
Mark did eventually release some more songs as a solo artist - Love Is a Drug in 2015, which stalled outside the UK and Irish Top 40, followed by two more singles a year later that didn't chart, making the likelihood of witnessing Mark assuming the stool on stage less likely than him flogging you a Crêpe Suzette from a van window in future.
A couple of Irish people came up and were like, 'Wait a minute, what are you doing in a van?'
Alannah Currie (Thompson Twins) - upholsterer
The synthpop percussionist and vocalist was famous in the 80s for her shock of gravity-defying hair, so it's perhaps little surprise Alannah Currie eventually became an upholsterer. The musician returned to her native New Zealand after the Thompson Twins split up in the early-90s and set up her own glass-casting studio in Auckland.
She returned to the UK in 2004 and in 2011 she married KLF art prankster Jimmy Cauty. Alannah's also been upholstering since her return, though with a difference. Referring to herself as an "armchair destructivist" and going by the moniker Miss Pokeno, her reinvented chaise longues have been exhibited in spaces such as the Geffrye Museum in London. And if you fancy a piece of her furniture for your own living room, be warned - an arm and a leg will probably set you back an arm and a leg.
Currie's ex-husband Tom Bailey has stayed in music, while the third Thompson Twin, Joe Leeway, left the band in 1986 and relocated to Los Angeles where he pursued a solo career, though when that didn't pan out he became a hypnotherapist.
Cindy Birdsong (The Supremes) - nurse
The supremely named Cindy Birdsong (right) wanted to become a nurse growing up in New Jersey and Pennsylvania during the 40s and 50s, but her ambitions were thwarted because of her extraordinary vocal talent; firstly as a Bluebelle with Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles and then more significantly as one of The Supremes alongside Diana Ross and Mary Wilson. Birdsong stuck around after Ross left in 1970, but left the group herself twice during the 70s. The second time, in 1976, saw her step out of the limelight for good.
Rather than pursue success as a solo singer she instead followed her vocational calling and became a nurse at the UCLA Medical Center. Birdsong has also worked as a secretary since then and finally as an ordained minister. Aside from releasing one solo single, 1987's Dancing Room, and appearing on several TV specials with The Supremes to mark anniversaries, her relationship with music has been one of estrangement for four decades now.
Kevin Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) - building contractor
Being in a band is very much like a startup
The Jonas Brothers sold an incredible 20 million records in their time together as a rockin' threesome, so it was a surprise for fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey when the oldest Jonas turned up on the TV show as a building contractor in 2014.
While Kevin's brothers Nick and Joe have continued to perform with moderate success, Kevin set up a real-estate development and construction company when the band split in 2013, and he's also the co-CEO of an influencer marketing company. Speaking to Forbes, Jonas likened being in a group to starting a limited company: "Being in a band is very much like a startup. You start in a garage. You hope to get interest from investors, like a major record label. Once you get an investor on your side, you work your ass off building the product, like recording an album. And then you need to sell it, hope the audience likes it and ultimately buys it."
Like us on Facebook, on Instagram at bbcmusic, or follow us on Twitter @bbcmusic
Being in a band is very much like a startup