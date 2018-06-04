9 pop stars who quit music for very relatable day jobs

A couple of Irish people came up and were like, 'Wait a minute, what are you doing in a van?'

Another pop singer who has continued to attend festivals, though in an unlikely capacity, is Mark Feehily from Westlife. The Irish boy band scored an unprecedented six consecutive UK No.1s from their first single releases (and 13 in total), selling more than 50 million records worldwide during their career. Given their run of success, Mark Feehily might be the last person you expect to see poking his head out of a catering van at a festival.

"People were flabbergasted at the fact that I was in the van making crepes," he told the Mirror. "People kind of have this thing, 'Oh, he was in Westlife a few years ago and now he's making tea.' It's my business and I love it, anything I get involved in I get involved 110 per cent.

"A couple of Irish people came up and were like, 'Wait a minute, what are you doing in a van?' I love festivals, so why not?"

Mark did eventually release some more songs as a solo artist - Love Is a Drug in 2015, which stalled outside the UK and Irish Top 40, followed by two more singles a year later that didn't chart, making the likelihood of witnessing Mark assuming the stool on stage less likely than him flogging you a Crêpe Suzette from a van window in future.