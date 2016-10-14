Music hairstyles: a brief history of 12 iconic cuts

Associated musical movements: Electro funk, RnB, pop, gangsta rap

Famous wearers: Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Ice Cube and Eazy-E of N.W.A

The high-water mark of the jheri curl perm can be in no doubt. Created by hairdresser Jheri Redding, it was sported by Michael Jackson on the cover of the biggest-selling album of all time, 1982's Thriller, and in the legendary video for the title track released a year later. Back then, the style was relatively new (the first album cover it was seen on was Edmund Sylvers's Have You Heard in 1980) and it would prove to be relatively transitory - spanning the decade, then fading out.

Was the lampooning of the style in the 1988 Eddie Murphy film Coming to America the beginning of the end for the style? Probably, but Ice Cube and Eazy-E had curls for a few years after, and they made a return to public consciousness in 1994 when Samuel L. Jackson's character, Jules Winnfield, wore them in Pulp Fiction, despite - in an irony almost certainly not lost on Quentin Tarantino - Jackson's character in Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing from 1989 saying this in his opening monologue: "If you have a jheri curl stay in the house or you'll end up with a permanent plastic helmet on your head forever."