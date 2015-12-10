Catch up with all the winners at the BBC Music Awards 2015

Here's who scooped the five awards at tonight's star-studded show...
1. International Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
Perhaps you would have imagined Taylor was a shoo-in for the first award of the night, but competition was tight in this category with Foo Fighters, Hozier, Major Lazer, Prince and The Weeknd also nominated.
2. BBC Live Performance of the Year: Adele
The first of two awards that Adele won. This one was for Adele at the BBC, which was broadcast on BBC One in November.
3. Song of the Year: Take Me to Church, Hozier
The shortlisted songs had had the most airplay across the BBC’s music radio networks and BBC Music Television over the last 12 months. Your choice for the winner was Hozier's Take Me to Church.
The Irishman was at the awards, performing the song live with the BBC Concert Orchestra:
4. BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year: Jack Garratt
You can read all about Jack Garratt's journey to winning this award here. The singer-songwriter follows in the footsteps of the inaugural winners, Catfish and the Bottlemen.
At the awards, Jack performed his breakthrough hit, Worry:
5. Best British Artist: Adele
It was the big award of the night and it went to biggest artist in the world - "a good north London girl," as Rod Stewart said when presenting the award. Also nominated were Ed Sheeran, Jamie XX, Florence + The Machine, Foals and Years & Years.