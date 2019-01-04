BBC Music
BBC Music Articles
Music News
Promoted Live Events
BBC Music's rolling news updates brought to you live throughout the working week.
Featured Performances & Interviews
- Kylie Minogue: Reel Storieshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/480x270/p06gxnd4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/480x270/p06gxnd4.jpg2019-01-08T11:39:44ZKylie Minogue: Reel Storieshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p06gpybk| BBC Two
- Mongolian beats, Icelandic flutes and Ghanaian voiceshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/480x270/p06vlvzw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/480x270/p06vlvzw.jpg2019-01-04T11:41:10ZMongolian beats, Icelandic flutes and Ghanaian voiceshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0001vc0| BBC Radio 3
- An American in Paris: The Musicalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/480x270/p06vd4n8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/480x270/p06vd4n8.jpg2019-01-04T11:46:06ZAn American in Paris: The Musicalhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b0bwdcvy| BBC Two
- The Story of Bohemian Rhapsodyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/480x270/p05s8w2f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/480x270/p05s8w2f.jpg2019-01-04T11:49:50ZThe Story of Bohemian Rhapsodyhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b0074d94| BBC Four
Looking for something specific?
Find a Track lets you search for any track played on the BBC from the last 7 days.
I heard a track
- today
- yesterday
- on Monday
- on Sunday
- on Saturday
- on Friday
- on Thursday
- on the BBC
- on BBC Radio 1
- on BBC Radio 1Xtra
- on BBC Radio 2
- on BBC Radio 3
- on BBC 6 Music
- on BBC Asian Network
- on BBC One
- on BBC Two
- on BBC Four
- in the last hour
- between 11PM - 12AM
- between 10PM - 11PM
- between 9PM - 10PM
- between 8PM - 9PM
- between 7PM - 8PM
- between 6PM - 7PM
- between 5PM - 6PM
- between 4PM - 5PM
- between 3PM - 4PM
- between 2PM - 3PM
- between 1PM - 2PM
- between 12PM - 1PM
- between 11AM - 12PM
- between 10AM - 11AM
- between 9AM - 10AM
- between 8AM - 9AM
- between 7AM - 8AM
- between 6AM - 7AM
- between 5AM - 6AM
- between 4AM - 5AM
- between 3AM - 4AM
- between 2AM - 3AM
- between 1AM - 2AM
- between 12AM - 1AM
Genres
Live performances and interviews from across the BBC
BBC Music Introducing
-
-
- Sink Ya Teeth - If You See Me (BBC Music Introducing session)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06bg5p7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06bg5p7.jpg2018-06-20T11:00:00.000ZSink Ya Teeth perform If You See Me in session for BBC Music Introducing.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06bg306
-
-
- The BBC Music Introducing Uploader: Behind the sceneshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hys4g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hys4g.jpg2017-10-03T23:01:00.000ZFind out how major artists and presenters react when they get to access our Uploader and discover new music for themselves!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hyq2r
-
-
-
- Yellow Days - Your Hand Holding Mine (BBC Music Introducing session)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05545y5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05545y5.jpg2017-06-07T11:11:00.000ZYellow Days perform Your Hand Holding Mine in session for BBC Music Introducing.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0556gd3
-
Want more of the music you love?
Add a track below to get personalised music recommendations
Popular tracks
Popular on Radio 1
Sweet But Psycho
Popular on Radio 1Xtra
Proper Paper
Popular on Radio 2
Everybody Wants To Rule The World
Robbie Williams & Trevor Horn
Popular on 6 Music
Such A Remarkable Day
Popular on Asian Network
Aankh Marey