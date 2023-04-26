Homepage
Eurovision: 9 Iconic Moments
Contains flashing images.
A look back at must-see Eurovision history: juicy moments, scandals & controversy.
Duration
12 mins
First shown
26 Apr 2023
Available for 21 days
