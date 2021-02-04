Homepage
BBC iPlayer Homepage
Find a programme on BBC iPlayer
Find
RuPaul's Drag
Race UK
Start Watching
New episodes every Thursday
Mama Ru's back with a sickening show and 12 fabulous drag queens. Who gets the crown?
Featured
View all
Comedy
Zapped: Series 1-3
All episodes available now
Office drone Brian is transported to a magical world. And things get a bit weird.
Lifestyle
Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr
Creating dazzling designs
Ten talented designers. One life-changing contract. Who has the passion to succeed?
59 mins
Available for over a year
Drama
The Serpent
All episodes available now
The twisting, real-life story of a murderer, thief and seductive master of disguise.
Crime Drama
The Mallorca Files: Series 2
All episodes available now
Sunny skies, stormy cases. Max and Miranda fight crime on the idyllic island.
Drama
Pretty Little Liars: Series 1-7
All episodes available now
Pretty people, ugly secrets. How far will they go to keep them safe?
Documentary
The Trump Show
Tearing up the rulebook
From reality star to US President, the inside story of Trump's term in office.
59 mins
Available for 8 months
Comedy
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Series 1-6
The 90s classic
Booted from the streets of West Philadelphia, Will Smith's the new prince in town.
Film - Drama
Beautiful Boy
Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet in a moving true story
Nic struggles with addictions. Can his father help him recover – and help himself?
112 mins
Available for 24 days
Food
Celebrity Best Home Cook
Who will cook up a storm?
Celebrities cook their best dishes for Dame Mary Berry, Angela Hartnett and Chris Bavin.
58 mins
Available for over a year
Crime Drama
The Investigation
All episodes available now
Bringing truth to the surface - true crime drama of journalist Kim Wall's disappearance.
Crime Drama
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
UK premiere - all episodes
Life seems perfect for the students - but a mysterious figure fractures the illusion.
Comedy
Not Going Out: Series 1-10
With happy-go-lucky Lee Mack
Can Lee win Lucy round to his charms? If he does, it's unlikely to be domestic bliss.
Lockdown Learning
View all
Bitesize: 5-7 Year Olds
Learn from home with daily lessons
Keep learning at home! Special guest teachers deliver daily fun curriculum based lessons.
Bitesize: 7-9 Year Olds
Learn from home with daily lessons
Special guest teachers deliver daily fun curriculum based lessons for learning at home.
CBeebies
Numberblocks: Series 1-4
Looking for number fun? You can count on the Numberblocks!
Learn all about the number 1 with Numberblock One.
5 mins
Available for 3 months
CBBC
Horrible Histories
The funniest, yuckiest and most gruesome bits of history
Historical sketch show based on the successful series of books.
CBBC
Celebrity Supply Teacher
Celebrities try out teaching!
Some of the biggest names in the UK invite the audience into their homes.
Bitesize: 9-11 Year Olds
Learn from home with daily lessons
Special guest teachers deliver daily fun curriculum based lessons for learning at home.
Bitesize: 11-12 Year Olds
Learn from home with daily
lessons
...
A new episode each weekday. Help with your learning, while your school is closed.
Bitesize: 12-13 Year Olds
Learn from home with daily
lessons
...
A new episode each weekday. Help with your learning, while your school is closed.
Bitesize: 13-14 Year Olds
Learn from home with daily
lessons
...
A new episode each weekday. Help with your learning, while your school is closed.
Bitesize: Cymru Wales
Dysgu gartref yn ddyddiol / Daily lessons to learn from home
Casgliad o fideos wedi'u hanimeiddio i helpu egluro rhai o themâu TGAU Hanes.
Bitesize Scotland
Learn at home with lessons for Scotland’s CfE curriculum
Aliens Snoot and Fin use different maths strategies to solve everyday challenges.
Bitesize: Northern Ireland
Learn at home with Bitesize
Northern Ireland
...
The home for Northern Ireland Bitesize primary content
Most Popular
View all
Drama
EastEnders
04/02/2021: Mick is determined to find Tina
Denise confronts Lucas, and Billy goes on a desperate job hunt.
22 mins
Available for 11 months
Documentary
Katie Price: Harvey and Me
Getting the best shot at life
Katie confronts the choices she needs to make for Harvey to lead a more independent life.
58 mins
Available for 11 months
Entertainment
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
New episodes every Thursday
Mama Ru's back with a sickening show and 12 fabulous drag queens. Who gets the crown?
Sport
Match of the Day
03/02/2021: With Liverpool v Brighton and Leeds v Everton
Midweek action includes Burnley v Man City, Villa v West Ham and Fulham v Leicester.
69 mins
Available until Thu 12am
Drama
The Serpent
All episodes available now
The twisting, real-life story of a murderer, thief and seductive master of disguise.
Food
Celebrity Best Home Cook
4/8 The celebs are challenged to make a tasty TV dinner
There's a frosty response to a frozen pea challenge as the cooks compete to stay in.
58 mins
Available for over a year
Nature
A Perfect Planet
All episodes available now
Marvel at the great forces of nature that support, drive and enable life on Earth.
Crime Drama
Death in Paradise
Sun, sand and a murder mystery
A TV presenter is found dead. Neville's sure her co-host's guilty, but how did he do it?
Crime Drama
Traces
All episodes available now
Evidence doesn't lie - people do. Can three women solve a murder that's close to home?
Comedy
Zapped: Series 1-3
All episodes available now
Office drone Brian is transported to a magical world. And things get a bit weird.
Crime Drama
The Investigation
All episodes available now
Bringing truth to the surface - true crime drama of journalist Kim Wall's disappearance.
Current Affairs
Panorama
The Race for a Vaccine
Panorama tells the inside story of the development of the Oxford vaccine against Covid-19.
59 mins
Available for 10 months
Family Favourites
View all
Sci-Fi
Doctor Who: Series 1-12
All of time and space awaits the Doctor
Rose Tyler's life changes forever when she meets a mysterious stranger called the Doctor.
CBBC
Horrible Histories
The funniest, yuckiest and most gruesome bits of history
Sketches, cartoons and quizzes liberally splattered with blood and gore.
CBBC
Heirs of the Night
Five vampire clans must come together to survive
Young members of five vampire clans attend a school on the ship The Elisabetha.
Fantasy
His Dark Materials: Series 1-2
One girl will change worlds
Missing children, mysterious Dust, shapechanging Daemons - it's our world, only not.
CBBC
Tracy Beaker Returns: Series 1-3
Every episode ever...
Comedy drama with heart. Tracy Beaker returns to the Dumping Ground as a care assistant.
Comedy
The Boy in the Dress
Dennis’ life is dead dull... until he dons a dress
Jennifer Saunders and Kate Moss head an all-star cast in David Walliams’ family fable.
62 mins
Available for 1 month
Drama
Katy Keene
Fashion legend-to-be Katy chases her dreams in the Big Apple
Follow the lives and loves of Katy, Josie, Jorge and Pepper as they chase their dreams.
Comedy
Ghosts: Series 1-2
A house-share like you’ve never seen...
Alison and Mike aren’t alone in their new home. Comedy from the Horrible Histories team.
Film - Family
Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Trousers
Don't trust that penguin...
When a mysterious penguin comes to stay, the pair get drawn into a daring jewel heist.
29 mins
Available for 1 month
Drama
Merlin: Series 1-5
Magic, adventure and the rise of King Arthur
In a land where magic is banned, can young wizard Merlin face up to his destiny?
Film - Fantasy
The NeverEnding Story
The 80s cult classic
Bastian's swept into a fantasy land via a mysterious book - and only he can save it.
89 mins
Available for 25 days
Drama
Worzel Gummidge
Saucy Nancy
Worzel, Susan and John vow to get Saucy Nancy back to sea, but will her ship be waiting?
57 mins
Available for over a year
Documentaries
View all
Documentary
Katie Price: Harvey and Me
Getting the best shot at life
Katie confronts the choices she needs to make for Harvey to lead a more independent life.
58 mins
Available for 11 months
Lifestyle
Incredible Journeys with Simon Reeve
1/4 The joys of travel
Simon Reeve reflects on the most inspiring people he has met on his far-flung travels.
Documentary
54 Days: China and the Pandemic
The events leading to lockdown
Examining what Chinese officials and scientists knew, and what they told the world.
Current Affairs
Panorama
Boxing and the Mob
Darragh MacIntyre investigates whether organised crime is involved in professional boxing.
59 mins
Available for 11 months
News
Captain Tom: We Salute You
His extraordinary life
The World War II veteran who lifted the nation's spirits and raised millions for charity.
27 mins
Available for 28 days
Documentary
The Trump Show
Tearing up the rulebook
From reality star to US President, the inside story of Trump's term in office.
59 mins
Available for 8 months
Nature
A Perfect Planet
All episodes available now
Marvel at the great forces of nature that support, drive and enable life on Earth.
Documentary
Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America
All episodes available now
A history of six songs that broke barriers, empowered a culture, and inspired a movement.
True Crime
Accused: A Mother on Trial
All episodes available now
A young soldier faces up to 99 years in prison for murdering her baby, but is she guilty?
40 mins
Available for 10 months
Documentary Film
Adam Curtis
HyperNormalisation
Welcome to the post-truth world. You know it’s not real. But you accept it as normal.
166 mins
Available for 8 months
Documentary
Rhod Gilbert: Stand Up to Infertility
Time to talk tackle
Using his own experiences, Rhod Gilbert sets out to raise awareness of male infertility.
59 mins
Available for 11 months
Documentary
Olly Alexander: Growing up Gay
Tearing down taboos
Olly Alexander explores why the gay community is more vulnerable to mental health issues.
60 mins
Available for 4 months
Drama
View all
Drama
Small Axe
Red, White and Blue. Directed by Steve McQueen
Can a young black man change racist attitudes - from inside the police? With John Boyega.
79 mins
Available for 10 months
Crime Drama
The Mallorca Files: Series 2
All episodes available now
Sunny skies, stormy cases. Max and Miranda fight crime on the idyllic island.
Drama
Normal People
Get ready to fall in love
Popular Connell and aloof Marianne begin an electric affair that changes their lives.
Drama
The Serpent
All episodes available now
The twisting, real-life story of a murderer, thief and seductive master of disguise.
Drama
Mayans M.C.: Series 1-2
Action from the makers of Sons of Anarchy
Fresh from jail, biker EZ Reyes is drawn to a life he never intended - and can't escape.
Drama
Killing Eve: Series 1-3
A deadly, obsessive game of cat and mouse
Eve wants excitement. Villanelle wants to kill. Starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh.
Drama
Mrs. America
Cate Blanchett in a stylish, treacherous true story
The women, fights, and fallout on both sides of America's sex equality war.
Drama
Industry
All episodes available now
Colleagues, turned lovers, turned enemies.
Drama
I May Destroy You
If you can't remember it, how could you consent?
Resisting the label of victim, Arabella takes on the freeing climb to who she could be.
Drama
The Eichmann Show
The Nazi trial of the Century
Anthony LaPaglia and Martin Freeman star in the true drama of Adolf Eichmann's TV trial.
89 mins
Available for 22 days
Drama
Waterloo Road: Series 1-10
Back to school…
Affairs, scandals, blackmail and many, many headteachers. This is no ordinary school.
Drama
Spiral: Series 8
All episodes available now
In the final twist, Gilou awaits trial, and Laure's team takes an unwanted murder case.
Comedy
View all
Comedy
Zapped: Series 1-3
All episodes available now
Office drone Brian is transported to a magical world. And things get a bit weird.
Comedy
This Time with Alan Partridge: Series 1
He's back at the BBC
A light-hearted magazine show – surely the perfect platform for a born broadcaster?
Comedy Drama
Fleabag: Series 1-2
The award-winning worldwide sensation
She’s angry. She’s messed-up. And she’s talking to you. The multi-award-winning comedy.
Comedy
The Young Offenders: Series 1-3
Awkward eejits
Meet Conor and Jock - two lovable bike thieves, awkward teenagers, and wannabe romeos.
Comedy
Pls Like: Series 3
Will Liam finally make it as a top online talent?
Liam hopes his hapless agent James will finally point him towards power and influence.
Comedy
Not Going Out
1/5 Small Package
Follow the jokes, jibes and general misunderstandings of married couple Lee and Lucy.
Comedy Drama
Inside No. 9: Series 1-5
Expect the unexpected
Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith present an anthology of darkly comic twisted tales.
Comedy
Man Like Mobeen: Series 1-3
Roadman or role model?
Trouble chases a reformed drug dealer in the streets of Small Heath.
Comedy Drama
The Wrong Mans: Series 1-2
Two hapless heroes
James Corden stars in an action-packed comedy thriller. They’re a long way from home...
Comedy
Mrs Brown's Boys: Series 1-3
Mammy's back!
Chaos at the Browns with Agnes and her awful offspring.
Comedy
Mandy
She’s got big dreams. If she can be bothered
Meet Mandy Carter. She can do anything. But maybe banana packing will do for now.
Comedy
People Just Do Nothing: Series 1-5
Keep it Kurupt
The rise and rise of west London's premier pirate radio station, Kurupt FM.
Entertainment
View all
Entertainment
The Graham Norton Show
Sam Neill and Tom Jones join Graham
Graham welcomes Billie Piper, James Nesbitt and comedian-turned-author Andi Osho.
46 mins
Available for over a year
Food
Celebrity Best Home Cook
4/8 The celebs are challenged to make a tasty TV dinner
There's a frosty response to a frozen pea challenge as the cooks compete to stay in.
58 mins
Available for over a year
Lifestyle
Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr
Creating dazzling designs
Ten talented designers. One life-changing contract. Who has the passion to succeed?
59 mins
Available for over a year
Entertainment
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
New episodes every Thursday
Mama Ru's back with a sickening show and 12 fabulous drag queens. Who gets the crown?
Entertainment
Pooch Perfect
Sheridan Smith searches for Britain's best dog groomer
Britain’s hairiest hounds get Dogwalk-ready as groomers create perfectly poised pooches.
58 mins
Available for over a year
Lifestyle
Your Garden Made Perfect
Bringing the inside out to make sensational spaces
Cutting edge technology reveals the paradise ordinary gardens could become.
59 mins
Available for over a year
Comedy
Mock the Week
11/11 Dara and Hugh swap gags with Maisie Adam
Angela Barnes, Ed Gamble, Glenn Moore and Ahir Shah skewer the week's news.
31 mins
Available for 29 days
Lifestyle
The Repair Shop
The team take on a tortoise pouffe
A decorative leather box, with poignant memories of a lost family, needs special care.
58 mins
Available for 1 month
Entertainment
Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
A revolutionary new game show
Michael’s famous friends help contestants win life-changing cash at the spin of a wheel.
60 mins
Available for over a year
Comedy
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Reunion Special
30 years after the series launch, key cast members gather to celebrate the hit comedy.
Entertainment
Lightning
Zoe Lyons hosts an electrifying new game show
Quick wits and speedy reactions are required if the contestants want to win the cash.
29 mins
Available for 25 days
Entertainment
Supercar, Superfam
Rebuilding Kream
After a devastating fire, Kash and Shabs want the garage to be better than ever.
29 mins
Available for 11 months
Binge-worthy Series
View all
Crime Drama
Peaky Blinders
All episodes available now
On the lawless streets of 1920s Birmingham, the fight is on. Stars Cillian Murphy.
Sci-Fi
Doctor Who: Series 1-12
All of time and space awaits the Doctor
Rose Tyler's life changes forever when she meets a mysterious stranger called the Doctor.
Fantasy
His Dark Materials: Series 1-2
One girl will change worlds
Missing children, mysterious Dust, shapechanging Daemons - it's our world, only not.
Drama
Industry
All episodes available now
Colleagues, turned lovers, turned enemies.
Comedy
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Series 1-6
The 90s classic
Booted from the streets of West Philadelphia, Will Smith's the new prince in town.
Drama
Pretty Little Liars: Series 1-7
All episodes available now
Pretty people, ugly secrets. How far will they go to keep them safe?
Drama
Waterloo Road: Series 1-10
Back to school…
Affairs, scandals, blackmail and many, many headteachers. This is no ordinary school.
Drama
A Teacher
All episodes available now
An abuse of power that will scar their lives forever. Provocative drama with Kate Mara.
Drama
The Serpent
All episodes available now
The twisting, real-life story of a murderer, thief and seductive master of disguise.
Drama
I May Destroy You
If you can't remember it, how could you consent?
Resisting the label of victim, Arabella takes on the freeing climb to who she could be.
Comedy
Not Going Out: Series 1-10
With happy-go-lucky Lee Mack
Can Lee win Lucy round to his charms? If he does, it's unlikely to be domestic bliss.
Crime Drama
The Investigation
All episodes available now
Bringing truth to the surface - true crime drama of journalist Kim Wall's disappearance.
Films
View all
Film - Adventure
Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge
Dead men tell no tales
Henry Turner seeks out Jack to help him locate Poseidon's trident and break a curse.
118 mins
Expires tomorrow 8:50pm
Film - Crime
The Bling Ring
Living the dream, one heist at a time
Curiosity leads to crime as brand-obsessed fashion fans get closer to their icons.
81 mins
Available for 25 days
Film - Drama
Beautiful Boy
Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet in a moving true story
Nic struggles with addictions. Can his father help him recover – and help himself?
112 mins
Available for 24 days
Film - Drama
The Big Short
An Oscar-winning story of cashing in on a crash
Christian Bale, Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling star as brash traders gambling on success.
122 mins
Available until Tue 1:35am
Film - Romance
The Light between Oceans
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander in a tale of love
A rowing boat brings a dilemma into the lives of war veteran Tom and his wife Isabel.
124 mins
Available for 18 days
Film - Drama
The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas
Based on a horrifying reality
Two boys become unlikely friends through the fence of a Nazi concentration camp.
88 mins
Available for 22 days
Film - Drama
The White Crow
A dance to freedom
1961. Russian ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev visits Paris and faces a life-changing choice.
117 mins
Available for 17 days
Film - Drama
Foxcatcher
Ambition, paranoia, obsession. With Channing Tatum
An Olympic wrestler's odd benefactor takes a disruptive, deadly interest in his team.
124 mins
Available for 10 days
Film - Drama
Breathe
With her love, he lived
The story of a man resigned to a life cut short - and his wife who wouldn't lose him.
110 mins
Available for 28 days
Film - Drama
Mississippi Grind
You win some, you lose some
Two gamblers join forces for a high-stakes game that may change both their fortunes.
101 mins
Available for 11 days
Film - Biopic
Pawn Sacrifice
The game of the century
1972. Chess prodigy Bobby Fischer is caught between two superpowers and his own paranoia.
105 mins
Available for 17 days
Film - Comedy
Election
Biting satire with Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick
Determined student Tracy will stop at nothing to become high school president.
97 mins
Available for 18 days