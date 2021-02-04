Close Transcript

The 7,000-year-old alternative to 'smart drugs'

VO: For centuries people have looked for ways to increase their intelligence, concentration and creativity through ‘nootropics’ (or ‘cognitive enhancers’). In fact, if you’re currently sipping on a skinny latte, you’re consuming a form of nootropic right now – caffeine’s a stimulant and famous for its ability to perk you up. But, so-called ‘smart drugs’ are gaining popularity - there’s now a huge market for over-the-counter supplements which claim (with very little scientific evidence) to boost concentration and memory. Some people go even further and seek out prescription stimulants - such as Modafinil - in a bid to improve performance at work or while studying. A 2017 study, based on the Global Drug Survey, an anonymous questionnaire, showed that 30% of Americans had taken some kind of smart drug in the last 12 months. That was up from 20% in 2015. And they’re not alone - large increases were reported across Europe as well. But do these drugs actually work? And what are the risks? HANNEKE den Ouden: It’s kind of astonishing how little we know about our brains, but one thing that we do know is that our brain is a carefully calibrated system – particularly in terms of brain chemistry. And this balance is not the same for everyone – everyone has their own finely-tuned balance. VO: Hanneke den Ouden is a cognitive neuroscientist at the Donders Institute for Brain, Cognition and Behaviour at Radboud University. Her lab has been studying how the state of our brain’s chemistry shapes how we act. HANNEKE: So, Modafinil is in a category of drugs classed as psychostimulants. Other examples are methylphenidate and amphetamine. And psychostimulants act generally in a way to enhance activity in your [brain’s] dopamine system. VO: Dopamine is a neurotransmitter and raised levels of it can stimulate signals in the parts of your brain associated with concentration and focus, and helps to reduce hyperactive and impulsive behaviours. This is incredibly useful for people with ADHD, for example – but it’s also finding its way, illegally, into the hands of those without a diagnosed medical condition. HANNEKE: In some of recent studies, we’ve looked at how psychostimulants affect decision making in a young, healthy population – so not patients, who are taking these for treatment. Specifically, we studied methylphenidate, this is drugs that’s maybe better known by the brand names Ritalin or Adderall. What we found is that methylphenidate makes you better across a number of tasks. What we think might be the case is that we experience tasks as less cognitively effortful. VO: But, says Hanneke, taking these brain-boosting drugs without a medical prescription, is risky. HANNEKE: All medication has risks of side effects, and there is a reason these are prescription drugs. So, when we run a medication study, for example using psychostimulants, we really extensively screen our participants. We actually get a doctor to sign off on prescribing people even a single pill (we often only give people a single dose). We know, for example, that psychostimulants increase your heart rate, and this can pose a risk for people who have underlying heart problems, like arrhythmia, that they may not even know about. Drugs don’t affect everyone in the same way. Drugs will help some people really well, and they will not help others at all. And this is really the holy grail of psychiatry, it’s been for decades probably; how can we predict what drugs work and for whom? VO: Hanneke says there have been virtually no studies on the long-term cognitive effects of psychostimulant use in non-patients. But boosting the dopamine levels in the brain could cause long-term problems. HANNEKE: I talked about this finely tuned balance of our brain chemistry and when you disturb that system by adding a lot of dopamine, then the system may in response, try to regain the balance, and tone down its sensitivity to dopamine. And so, you could become dependent on taking the medication to get to your ‘normal’ levels of your system. And then finally there is another risk, and this is maybe even more speculative, but also very important to think about, is that being really focussed all the time is not necessarily the optimal state for all situations. What we do know is that being super-focused may actually reduce your creativity and openness to new ideas or out-of-the-box solutions. So, we don’t want a society of hyper-focused people. VO: Rather than boosting your brain power through medication, there’s growing evidence that it can be boosted through more natural means – namely meditation and mindfulness. So how does that work? LAURIE Santos: One consequence of being human is the fact that we have these minds that can kind of wander off and think about all kinds of weird stuff, right? VO: This is Laurie Santos, she’s a professor of psychology at Yale, and teaches a course called ‘The Science of Well-Being‘. LAURIE: The research shows that the simple act of meditating, even like ten minutes a day if you’re a novice, can significantly reduce brain activation in regions of your brain that tend to mind-wander. So, it’s literally changing the kind of default firing patterns of your brain, just through the simple act of meditating. VO: So, why is mind-wandering not so good? Laurie says research shows that when our mind wanders, it can make us unhappy. LAURIE: The irony is that we’re never fully present. And the enjoyment that we get out of simple actions in life, whether that’s eating something delicious, or doing the dishes, or talking with a friend, we really need to be present for that to kind of kick in. We need to be there to savour it and notice it. And this means that this act of mind wandering seems to significantly decrease our wellbeing over time. And that’s why practices like meditation can be so powerful. Meditation, in a variety of different forms, at least one of the benefits is that it kind of trains our mind to be a little bit more present than is typical. VO: Not only does meditation stop the mind-wandering, it also builds up more connections between parts of the brain. It effectively re-wires your brain away from mind-wandering and towards the present. And the effect lasts – according to a 2008 study, which found people who had practised meditation were happier, even eight weeks later. Meditation doesn’t just help us enjoy life. A 2013 study by the University of California showed that a course of meditation actually boosted test scores. It also has a host of other benefits, says Laurie. LAURIE: It increases concentration, it increases our memory over time, it has lots of physical health consequences – you can see improvements in immune function after meditation and things like that. You know, these things kind of markers of ageing and things like telomeres, those kinds of markers seem to get better for people who regularly meditate. VO: So, if there are signs that is aids your brain power, happiness, immune function and even DNA, would it be too much to talk about meditation as some kind of remedy for the human condition? LAURIE: Sometimes people talk about this question ‘was meditation sort of a panacea?’ and honestly, as a scientist, we’d usually get a little worried when we see things that have all these benefits, but meditation just seems to be one that, empirically speaking, just does have so, so many benefits.