How to throw a street party fit for a king
Celebrating the coronation with a street party? Or perhaps you're just using the bank holiday to have a few friends over. Here’s how you can put on a great bash with delicious food and drink.
The bunting’s hung, you’ve created a playlist that’ll have people (literally) dancing in the street and you’ve dug out all your emergency chairs. You’re almost, almost ready to have a right royal knees-up.
Whether you're going for a big street party or intimate gathering this bank holiday weekend, you'll likely be thinking about which dishes to whip up and deciding on the drinks you'll be toasting with. Our ultimate guide will provide all the inspiration you need and help you bag your own crown – as king or queen of party food.
A team effort
Especially if you're planning a big street party, the easiest way to keep effort levels and costs manageable is to make sure multiple people are pitching in to help cook, organise and fund the event. Hash out the details well ahead of time and stick to the plan, so that there are no surprises later down the line, like unexpected costs.
“Work out what the food budget will be in advance,” says Matthew Shaw, seasoned event planner and founder of events studio, Sauveur. “Consider what you need to make, and for how many people, to see what the expense will likely be.”
Communication is key for staying on budget, says Lyle Copeland, co-founder of Indigo and Ivy Events. “Plan carefully from a catering perspective the dishes and drinks that all the other partygoers are bringing. This is a better approach that letting people bring whatever they want on the day, where you could end up with ten of one thing and nothing of another.”
This is a great way to cut down on potential food waste, too.
Brilliant snacks that won't blow the budget
If your budget isn't huge, there are plenty of celebration-worthy dishes that won't cost a king's ransom. Sausage rolls are perfect snacks as you can make lots on a modest spend. Check whether homemade or ready-made pastry is cheaper when you’re shopping, to get the most for your money.
Sandwiches are another solid option. Leave them open or have rolls and fillings served separately, so people can make their own. Otherwise, says Shaw, they might go soggy if they're not eaten at once.
Sarah Turner, head of development at catering company Social Pantry is a fan of quiches and frittatas for parties. Alternatively, try a hearty salad: “You could opt for a chicken salad or a nice cold potato salad – you can go really classic with that, with a little mayo or crème fraiche tossed through.”
A pasta salad will also be a popular option. This budget-friendly tuna and sweetcorn version will be a real crowd-pleaser and you could make some without the tuna as a veggie option.
Wave your flag dishes
Is there anything more quintessentially British than afternoon tea? Think finger sandwiches, scones with jam and clotted cream and a big slice of Victoria sponge. You can’t go wrong with these easy-to-make treats.
Of course, no food says coronation quite like coronation chicken. But why not mix things up and swap out the chicken? Nadiya Hussain’s coronation aubergine is one of the official dishes recommended by the royal household for King Charles III’s coronation.
Or, you can take things in a different direction and make coronation fried chicken sandwiches. For something completely different, go for a coronation cauliflower dome – an impressive crown-shaped creation starring the humble brassica.
For patriotic puddings, this Platinum Jubilee trifle is sure to be a popular choice, as will the quick-to-assemble raspberry and cherry trifle, which works as well as one large pud as it does in individual portions.
Celebrate the red, white and blue – and leave everyone speechless in the process – with beautiful Union Jack shortbread biscuits or a Union Jack cake, which is a happily straightforward fruit-topped traybake.
If you’re keen on a fruity dessert but short on time, Shaw recommends another classic favourite: “A big bowl of strawberries and a jug of cream is a perfectly simple dessert.”
Hot centrepieces
If you're planning on making a hot dish, then “the more you can do in advance, the better,” says Turner. “You can just heat it up when you’re ready to serve.
“I usually do a layered potato such as dauphinoise that I can make an advance and then just warm up. For meat, something slow cooked is lovely.
“Keeping things warm does depend on what you are doing, but you could turn your oven off and leave the door closed with the food covered, so you're not keeping your oven going and using electricity. If you've got a slow cooker, you can keep things warm in there which uses less energy. Or if you are barbecuing, wrapping things in foil, turning the barbecue off and leaving the lid down will do the job.
“The main thing to remember is that a lot of food does not need to be piping hot – it’s okay if it has sat and cooled a little. Baked dishes like mac and cheese and lasagne benefit from some cooling time.
“If you’re serving hot food, I would look for recipes that don’t require lots of final steps. You will want something you can whip out of the oven, garnish, and put in front of people.”
Raise your glasses
You can keep the drinks flowing without having to be the one to refill all those glasses, says Shaw. “Large jugs or bowls of punch (or Pimm's) will be your hosting ally here. People can help themselves and they are easy to top up.”
White wine sangria, featuring triple sec, ginger ale and fruit, is also perfect as a help-yourself drink.
For soft drinks, there’s no need to settle for the usual cordial or fizzy suspects if you want something special. Alcohol-free concoctions are easy to make and lots of them are great for kids as well as grown-ups. The classic Shirley Temple is always a hit, while a refreshing apple elderflower cooler is a great way to quench people’s thirsts.
Stay safe
“Food safety and hygiene is absolutely key for all gatherings. Following the obvious safety rules in terms of refrigeration and covering food is always a given,” says event planner Lavinia Stewart-Brown.
She continues: “In hot weather, leave your food in the fridge for as long as you can. A good tip is to put smaller portions out and keep replenishing the trays and plates, straight from your kitchen.”
This will also mean any leftovers can be used another day or given away, as they won't have been sat out.
“Also, ahead of any event, make sure you understand any key dietary requirements, plan how you can separate food and pre-warn guests about any potential cross-contamination.”
It’s a good idea to tread carefully when it comes to common problem foods. “I would generally avoid ingredients such as shellfish, nuts, and pork and keep gluten to the side,” says Shaw. “If you are going to prepare meat as your centrepiece, then I suggest that your second option is vegan. That should cover all your bases.”
If there’s a bunch of people bringing dishes and you’re concerned that food hygiene standards won’t be high across the board, send a reminder but be diplomatic.
“How you approach this will depend on your relationship with neighbours or co-hosts,” says Shaw. “If I were doing this I would find a helpful article to share and mention that you found this useful to read, so you’re placing this on yourself first.”
Feeding the party atmosphere
While everyone’s eating, it could be fun to lay on some royal-themed entertainment, says Stewart-Brown. “Games are a super fun way of breaking the ice and also keeping everyone occupied! A traditional quiz with questions all about the royal family could be fun and super on-topic for the event.
“For younger families, try a crown-making activity – cut out basic crown shapes from paper or card and get children to decorate and colour them in.”
Finally, let's broach the subject that anyone planning an outdoor event in the UK will be thinking about: rain. While we'll all be hoping for sunshine, there's no need to fear those dark clouds if you're organised enough.
“Rain can be navigated well if you are expecting it and have a plan,” says Shaw. Ask your neighbours to see if anyone has a gazebo or shelter they could lend. You can then have a main food area which is sheltered from the elements.”
Now make:
Originally published April 2023