How to throw a street party fit for a king

A team effort

Especially if you're planning a big street party, the easiest way to keep effort levels and costs manageable is to make sure multiple people are pitching in to help cook, organise and fund the event. Hash out the details well ahead of time and stick to the plan, so that there are no surprises later down the line, like unexpected costs.

“Work out what the food budget will be in advance,” says Matthew Shaw, seasoned event planner and founder of events studio, Sauveur. “Consider what you need to make, and for how many people, to see what the expense will likely be.”

Communication is key for staying on budget, says Lyle Copeland, co-founder of Indigo and Ivy Events. “Plan carefully from a catering perspective the dishes and drinks that all the other partygoers are bringing. This is a better approach that letting people bring whatever they want on the day, where you could end up with ten of one thing and nothing of another.”

This is a great way to cut down on potential food waste, too.