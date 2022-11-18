Christmas dinner hacks to reduce your energy spend

Jenny Tschiesche author of The Air Fryer Cookbook explains: “Anything you can put in an oven you can put in an air fryer and typically you're going to take away about 20 percent of the cooking time and about 20C.”

“You can cook a turkey crown if the basket is at least 7-8 litres capacity. You could add pigs in blankets towards the end of cooking too.”

A nut roast will also work well. “A 3.5-4 litres air fryer basket would fit a one pound loaf tin in. So, you could at least make a small nut roast.” Another option is a filo parcel. “Filo works wonderfully in air fryers; it really crisps up. You could make something like brie and cranberry filo parcels, which would also work as a starter.”

Roast vegetables – including hasselback potatoes and sprouts work wonderfully in them and you could pre-make your stuffing using an air fryer too. If you're cooking your meat ahead, or in an alternative device air fry the sides, “then you don’t have to turn the oven on for just one dish,”