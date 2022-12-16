Does hair of the dog actually work?

In the summer of 2022 research showed that when it comes to hangovers, us Brits seem to suffer the most, with nearly two in 10 struggling with hangovers after drinking.

This can only mean that when it comes to the festive season, there are going to be a lot of sore heads on January 1.

If you're feeling the unpleasant effects after celebrating, are you be tempted to try the hangover ‘cure’, hair of the dog? We spoke to experts to see if it really does work and what other solutions will help rid you of that headache, tiredness and nausea.