Douze pointers for acing your Eurovision spread

When Dana International sang 'She is all you’ll ever dream to be,' we’re pretty certain she was describing Miriam Nice’s Douze Points punch, which was dreamed up especially for Eurovision.

Punch is a great shout for parties of all kinds, as people can help themselves, says Nice. “When I watch Eurovision, I’m 100% invested and barely take my eyes off the telly, so drinks and snacks need to be self-service. I go for things that will happily sit out for a few hours while the show is on – bowls of punch or jugs of cocktails and mocktails are ideal.

“To make this punch, I went a bit nerdy: if you count the water used to make the caraway syrup and the garnishes, it uses exactly 12 ingredients to represent the full douze points. And within those, I included ingredients that gave a nod to the big five – the countries that help to organise the event.”