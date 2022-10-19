Vegetarian family £1 recipes meal plan
This budget-friendly meal plan covers a week's worth of meat-free dinners for four adults, coming in at under £28 in total. All the recipes are flexible too, so you can swap in different ingredients to make the most of leftovers and supermarket deals, as well as appease picky eaters.
How we costed our recipes
We have stuck to a strict ingredient budget of £7 per person for the week, which averages out at just under £1 per portion.
We’ve based most of our costs on the smallest available pack size, meaning even if you don’t use a whole jar or packet, the entire cost is still included in the budget.
Meanwhile, store cupboard items like oil, salt, pasta and rice are costed according to the quantity you use, as they tend to have long shelf lives or be purchased regularly as part of a standard family shop.
The recipes
Day 1: Creamy mushroom pie and vegetables
A veggie alternative to a Sunday roast, this flavoursome pie is surprisingly simple to rustle up. It makes the perfect centrepiece for a family meal and lends itself to being prepared ahead of time, too.
Day 2: Budget veggie bolognese
This rich, family-friendly bolognese is packed with vegetables and lentils. Any leftovers keep well in the fridge for a couple of days and can be frozen too.
Day 3: Creamy pasta with broccoli and sweetcorn
The perfect creamy pasta dish for busy weekdays, this meal goes from pan to plate in just 15 minutes. You can use any pasta shape you like here, so if you already have some in the cupboard just throw it in! The lemon zest adds freshness and zing, but you can leave it out if you prefer.
Day 4: Easy bean burgers with potato wedges
A really easy and cheap way to make homemade veggie burgers. Serve them in toasted buns with potato wedges (which are normally cheaper as well as better for you than oven chips) and a quick dip.
Day 5: Easy veggie massaman curry
A creamy vegetable and coconut curry that’s great just on its own, or can be served with rice or flatbread for a more filling meal. Leftovers keep well in the fridge for a couple of days and can be reheated in the microwave.
Day 6: Simple veggie fajitas
A simple supper for any night of the week which will go down well with all the family. This is a great recipe for using up any leftover vegetables you have in the fridge, as well as making the most of your spice cupboard (although a shop-bought spice blend is included in the cost if you need it).
Day 7: Veggie sausage and mash
This veggie version of the classic comfort food dish is an easy supper for all the family. You can serve the sausages without the gravy for younger members of the group if you like, or turn it into a vegan meal by swapping the milk and butter for plant-based alternatives.
Shopping list
Fruit and vegetables
□ 2.2kg/5lb potatoes
□ 5 medium onions
□ 2 peppers (any colour) □ 3–4 medium courgettes
□ 850g/1lb 14oz medium carrots
□ 350g/12oz medium parsnips
□ 600g/1lb 5oz mushrooms (any kind) □ 1 head of broccoli (about 350g/12oz)
□ 3 spring onions
□ 1 iceberg lettuce
□ 2.5cm/1in piece fresh root ginger
□ 3 garlic cloves
□ 1 small lemon
Tins, packets and jars
□ 400g tin green lentils
□ 400g tin chopped tomatoes
□ 400g tin red kidney beans
□ 400g tin coconut milk
□ 250g/9oz dried spaghetti
□ 200g/7oz long grain rice (optional)
□ 300g/10½oz dried penne pasta, or other pasta shapes
Dairy, eggs and chilled
□ 200ml/7fl oz milk
□ 20g/¾oz butter
□ 300ml tub soured cream or crème fraiche
□ 200g tub full-fat soft cheese
□ 150g/5½oz cheddar
□ 375g pack ready-rolled puff pastry
Cooking ingredients
□ 170ml/6fl oz vegetable oil
□ 1⅔ tbsp soy sauce (preferably dark), plus extra to serve
□ 1 tsp dried mixed herbs
□ 1 tsp ground cumin
□ ½ tsp paprika (optional)
□ 2 tbsp fajita seasoning (check the recipe as you might already have the ingredients to make your own)
□ 2–4 tsp Thai curry paste (any colour) □ 55g/2oz plain flour
□ 3½ vegetable stock cubes
□ salt and ground black pepper
Frozen
□ 650g/1lb 7oz frozen peas
□ 200g/7oz frozen sweetcorn
□ 6–8 frozen vegetarian sausages
Condiments
□ 1 tbsp ketchup
□ 3 tbsp tomato ketchup
Other
□ 8 soft tortilla wraps
□ 4 seeded burger buns
