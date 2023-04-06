Family £1 slow cooker meal plan

We have stuck to a strict ingredient budget of £7 per person for the week, which averages out at just under £1 per portion.

We’ve based most of our costs on the smallest available pack size, meaning even if you don’t use a whole jar or packet, the entire cost is still included in the budget.

Meanwhile, store cupboard items like oil, salt, pasta and rice are costed according to the quantity you use, as they tend to have long shelf lives or be purchased regularly as part of a standard family shop.