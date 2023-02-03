How to create a romantic dinner for two on a budget
In 2022, starry-eyed Brits spent £990 million on Valentine’s Day. There’s no need to fork out big sums for a romantic dinner – here’s how to cook for someone special without breaking the bank.
Whether you go all-in for Valentine's Day or snub the commercialism of the whole rose-scented event, it’s a good reminder to make time to treat the one you love.
What transforms Tuesday night dinner into a statement of love? Don’t underestimate the little touches, like making something from scratch, seeking out their favourite ingredients or adding a dash of heart-shaped fun to your food. Cooking side-by-side can be far more intimate than sitting in a packed restaurant full of other couples.
There’s no need to spend money you don't have on champagne, oysters or even a pricey meal kit. Here’s how to whip up a special three-course meal on a budget.
Starters
A starter instantly makes your dinner feel fancier than normal. Opt for something that needs minimal prep or can be made well in advance. Keeping it simple can often go hand-in-hand with keeping it wallet-friendly, too. Here are some examples.
Soup
This slow-cooker onion soup has just four affordable ingredients but, thanks to all the time the onions spend caramelising, its rich flavour will never give away its simplicity. We know what you’re thinking, though: is onion breath really going to help encourage romance? Well, you'd be surprised. A 2019 study shows the humble onion is actually an aphrodisiac.
If red is the colour of love, then this tomato, chickpea and pasta soup is bursting with affection. Based on the Italian classic pasta e ceci, it’s surprisingly cheap and easy to pull together, made with two key store cupboard staples: tinned tomatoes and chickpeas.
Baked camembert
A baked camembert – with its oozing, silky centre of melted cheese – really does feel like a special occasion starter and, if you shop around, it’s possible to buy it on a budget. When we checked (early February 2023), supermarkets were selling a round 250g camembert for £2. Top with some garlic and a drizzle of oil before it goes in the oven. Serve it with bread for dipping – whatever you have in the cupboard will work and, if it’s stale, just chop it up, drizzle with oil and bake alongside the cheese to make crispy croûtons.
Hummus
Homemade hummus is super simple to make, vegan, and has a modest price tag. It can easily be dolled up – made red with peppers or pink with beetroot and topped with pretty ingredients. You can pick up vacuum-packed cooked beetroot from supermarkets for under £1. Plus, its vibrant colour and sweet, earthy flavour will make this hummus feel like a special treat – just add it to your blender with the usual chickpeas, garlic, lemon and oil. You could serve it with grilled pitta bread or veggies like carrot and celery, cut into batons for dipping.
Main course
A good chef knows how to make an extra-special dish from simple ingredients. Whether you're using clever cuts of meat, going veggie or making pasta from scratch, a few techniques are all you need to impress.
Steak
This is often a go-to dish for people when they’re looking for a treat. It can be an expensive choice – unless you’re clever about it. Slash the cost by going for a cheaper cut like skirt – also known as bavette or frying steak – which will set you back far less than other options and cooks in a flash. Serve it in slices, cutting against the grain, for the best texture. Make a small amount go further by serving it with lots of vegetables in tiny tacos.
If you want a thicker, more traditional steak, rump is on the more affordable end and has great flavour. Joseph Denison Carey explains how you can get the most out of it, and why it’s worth the effort: “It’s best served medium or medium-rare so that the fat has enough time over the heat to melt. It’s one of the best-tasting steaks, thanks to its rich and meaty flavour.”
Pasta
Homemade pasta might seem fancy but it’s actually pretty frugal, using just two ingredients: flour and eggs. And, contrary to popular belief, you don’t need a pasta machine to roll out those silky sheets – a rolling pin and modest supply of upper body strength will do the job. True, the very best flour to use is specialist '00' flour, but plain flour works perfectly well in a pinch. A fancy fresh pasta kit will cost you £10–15 for a single meal, but you probably already have the ingredients in your cupboard.
For the sauce, sausages can be used to make a quick ragú or meatballs, while your slow cooker can take care of a full bolognese while you crack on with that starter.
Mushroom stroganoff makes a creamy vegetarian topping that suits rustic hand-cut pasta, too. Or a simple dollop of crème fraiche and the zest of a lemon can form a great pasta sauce that’s perfect with inexpensive greens.
Even a packet of spaghetti can make a special meal for two. A classic carbonara feels luxurious and requires little more than bacon or lardons, eggs and cheese (remember, pecorino and grana Padano are both cheaper alternatives to Parmesan), while cacio e pepe only has three ingredients – spaghetti, pecorino and pepper. Just don’t throw out the pasta water, it’s the free ingredient that makes the dish.
Cauliflower steak
Despite its budget price this brassica has become a restaurant favourite and cauliflower steak is a popular vegan option. After cutting a thick slab from the head of cauliflower, coat it in harissa paste – which you can make from scratch or buy ready-made for less than £2.50 – before baking in the oven or air fryer.
Potato side dishes
If you’re going for a steak (cauliflower or beef), you’ll be needing some carb on the side. This is where the mighty (albeit happily budget) potato comes in. And, such is its versatility, it can easily be dressed up into a fancy side dish, like hasselback potatoes, which only need some slicing, a rub of oil and a sprinkle of salt for moreish, crispy results.
Cream plus garlic, potatoes and a sharp knife equals decadent dauphinoise potatoes, but if you want to cut out the cost of the double cream you could instead go for lyonnaise potatoes which are equally as impressive.
Alternatively, Potato Queen and Young MasterChef judge Poppy O’Toole dresses up mash with garlic, honey and mustard to transform it into something you’d find in a bistro.
Dessert
Chocolate is a failsafe way to end a special meal, and there are plenty of ways you can serve it up without spending loads. The key is to keep things simple with a few select ingredients. For instance, a chocolate cherry mug cake uses a handful of basic store cupboard ingredients plus a tin of cherries in syrup. The result is a speedy individual pud with a whisper of Black Forest flavour.
Otherwise, three-ingredient intense chocolate pots are a great option (just halve the ingredients in our recipe if you’re cooking for two) or go classic with chocolate-covered strawberries. Look out for supermarkets’ ‘wonky’ fruit to cut down the cost and then simply melt some cooking chocolate, dip the strawberries in and leave to set.
For a more interactive dessert, melt chocolate along with a little sugar, water and golden syrup to create your own chocolate fondue. Use whatever fruit you already have in the fruit bowl – banana, grape and orange work well.
If a zingy, citrus-based pud is more up your street, this effortless lemon posset only has three ingredients and takes five minutes to make. You can prep it ahead too – it'll happily sit in the fridge until you’re ready to tuck in. There's no need for ramekins or serving glasses either, we love it served in teacups.
Finally, if you can’t wait for Shrove Tuesday, pancakes make a fun and inexpensive dessert. You can top them with chocolate spread, drizzle with sauces or go classic with lemon juice and sugar. If you’ve got a clean squeezy bottle, you can even make them into lacy heart shapes for a Valentine’s Day statement pudding without adding to the cost.
