How to crack Easter on a budget

If Easter Sunday calls for a classic roast in your house, there are a few ways you can stick to tradition without having to blow your budget.

Lamb is the most popular option for this special Sunday lunch, but it can be pricey. Go for an affordable shoulder or breast joint. Just remember to cook them low and slow for seriously tender, fall-apart texture.

You can save on energy by using a slow cooker. Get your lamb shoulder boned and rolled (or do it yourself), rub it in garlic and rosemary and sit it in the pot on a bed of onions and carrots. Let it cook for a good 5-6 hours (or even overnight on low) and you’ll have a delicious dinner complete with amazing gravy.

By making leftovers count, you could bring the cost per portion down further, too. For instance, lamb pilau puts leftovers to great use with rice and store cupboard spices.

Of course, you can opt for an equally lovely roast chicken or pork to save even further.