Always-available vegetables you can rely on through shortages

The sweetness of beetroot, whether you’re eating it cooked or raw, makes it an appealing addition to winter salads. Beetroot stores well throughout the winter so they tend not to be subject to shortages. Large and small ones are equally sweet, but if you come across yellow or white varieties these tend to be less sweet (although very pretty).

Vacuum-packed, cooked, peeled beetroots are an affordable option and save you time and energy in cooking them. They can be sliced in a sandwich, cubed in a salad, blended into hummus or transformed into a pink pasta sauce.