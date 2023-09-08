How to follow the Rugby World Cup in Welsh
- Cyhoeddwyd
Have you ever wondered what a scrum half is in Welsh?
With the Rugby World Cup about to kick off, here are Llandaff North Rugby Club with some useful words to help you follow the action in Welsh.
The Cardiff based club was formed in 1898 and is home to several teams including youth and senior sides.
Vocabulary
Taclo - To Tackle
Ystlys - Touchline
Cais - Try
Sgrym - Scrum
Llinell Gais - Try Line
Ryc - Ruck
Lein - Line Out
Cic Gosb - Penalty
Gôl Adlam - Drop Kick
Olwyr - Backs
Blaenwyr - Forwards
Tîm - Team
Eilydd - Substitute
Carfan - Squad
Ennill - Win
Colli - Lose
Hanner Amser - Half Time
Cwpan Y Byd - World Cup
Cymru am Byth - Wales Forever
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau - Land of my Fathers
How to follow the Rugby World Cup in Welsh
There will be extensive Welsh language coverage of the Rugby World Cup on television, radio and online.
S4C and Radio Cymru will be broadcasting all Wales matches on TV and Radio. Sarra Elgan, Jason Mohammad and Lauren Jenkins will present S4C's coverage, with match commentary by Gareth Charles. Cennydd Davies and Gareth Rhys Owen will be joined by a host of expert analysts in the commentary box on Radio Cymru.
You can also watch and listen to S4C's rugby podcast Allez les Rouges, hosted by Lauren Jenkins, on iPlayer and Sounds.
Y Meddyg Rygbi on Radio Cymru shines a light on the importance of medical staff during rugby matches, as presenter Dewi Llwyd meets experts with first hand experience of working with the professionals. You can listen now on BBC Sounds.
So give it a go and follow the Rugby World Cup in Welsh with us. Pob lwc Cymru!