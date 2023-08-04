The Eisteddfod: How to watch and listen

The BBC Cymru Wales and Arts Council funded project, Horizons/Gorwelion will have a series of Sesiynau Gwyllt, filmed around the area of the Eisteddfod with artists including Tara Bandito, Alffa and Pys Melyn. There will also be a week of sessions at Sain studios, and the project will also reflect the wide array of music that will be on the field and in the local area throughout the week.