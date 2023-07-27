Your handy guide to Eisteddfod words and phrases
Here's a handy list of Welsh words and phrases that you're likely to see and hear around the festival site (Maes) with an explanation.
Where?
Maes - The festival site where all the fun happens
Pafiliwn Mawr/Bach - This year, there is a large (Mawr) and a small (Bach) pavilion where competitions, concerts and ceremonies are held
Maes Carafanau - Caravan site
Maes Parcio - Car park
Stondin(au) - Stall(s)
Llwyfan y Maes - Live music performances all day, until late
Encore - A tent for music performances and talks
Tŷ Gwerin - Live folk performances and discussions
Maes B - Hosts a line-up of some of Wales's top bands (Wednesday - Saturday). Caffi Maes B can also be found on the main Maes, with music performances everyday
Maes D - The Welsh learners' area where there are talks and perfomances
Pentref Gwyddoniaeth a Thechnoleg - The science and technology area
Pentref Plant - Everything to entertain the kids
Theatr Stryd a Dawns - Plays and performances
Y Babell Lên - The Literary Tent
Y Lle Celf - The Arts' Pavilion
Who?
Beirniaid - Judges - the people you either love or hate
Cystadleuwyr - Competitors
Cynulleidfa - Audience
Enillydd/Enillwyr - Winner/Winners
Dysgwr/Dysgwyr - Welsh learner/s
Archdderwydd - Archdruid
Yr Orsedd - Gorsedd of Bards - discover more about them in our handy guide
What?
Coron/Coroni - Crown/Crowning - The poet who writes the best collection of free verse poems is crowned in a ceremony on Monday
Y Fedal Ryddiaith - The Prose Medal is awarded on Wednesday
Cadair/Cadeirio - Chair/Chairing - The poet who writes the best poem, following the rules of cynghanedd* wins the Chair in a special Chairing ceremony on Friday. (*Cynghanedd follows a set of complicated rules, which includes stress, alliteration and rhyme.)
Cystadleuaeth - Competition
Canlyniad(au) - Result(s)
Gwobr - Prize
Ennill - Win
Cyngerdd - Concert
Oedfa - The Sunday morning service
Y Gymanfa Ganu - Congregational hymn singing held in the Pafiliwn Mawr on Sunday evening
Mas ar y Maes - Events as part of the partnership betwen the LGBTQ+ community, Stonewall Cymru and the Eisteddfod
Also useful
Gŵyl/Yr Ŵyl - Festival/the festival
Croeso - Welcome
Tocyn - Ticket
Mynedfa - Entrance
Allanfa - Exit
Bwyd - Food
Diod - Drink
Llongyfarchiadau! - Congratulations!
Diolch - Thanks