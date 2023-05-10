Ynys Sgomer drwy'r tymhorau // Four seasons of Skomer Island
Mae'r palod sy'n byw ar Ynys Sgomer yn denu ymwelwyr o bell - ac efallai bydd mwy o bobl nag erioed yn teithio yno eleni wedi ymweliad David Attenborough â'r ynys ar gyfer ei gyfres deledu Wild Isles ar BBC One.
Yn ogystal â phalod, mae'r ynys ger Sir Benfro yn hafan i nifer o adar ac anifeiliaid eraill. Un sy'n gyfarwydd iawn gyda'r ynys a'i thrigolion yw'r warden Mike Alexander sy' wedi tynnu lluniau o'r ynys drwy'r tymhorau.
Dyma rai o olygfeydd hudol Ynys Sgomer:
The puffins of Skomer Island attract visitors from far and wide - and it may be even busier this year following David Attenborough's visit to the island as part of his Wild Isles documentary on BBC One.
As well as puffins, the island near Pembrokeshire is a haven for many other birds and animals. One who is very familiar with the island and its inhabitants is the warden Mike Alexander, who has photographed the island throughout the seasons.
Here are some of the magical sights of Skomer Island: