Penarth: Nofio gyda'r wawr yn y môr // Sea swimming at dawn
- Cyhoeddwyd
Bob bore ar draeth Penarth fe welwch chi griw o bobl yn eu gwisgoedd nofio yn mentro i mewn i'r môr er mwyn cael nofiad wrth i'r wawr dorri.
Pwy welwch chi hefyd yw'r ffotograffydd James Richardson sydd yno - fel y nofwyr - yn ddi-ffael, beth bynnag y tywydd, yn barod gyda'i gamera i ddogfennu'r hwyl a'r sbri.
Dyma rai o'i luniau trawiadol o griw y Dawn Stalkers.
//
Every morning on the beach at Penarth, you'll spot a gang of people in their swimming costumes, plunging into the sea for a swim as the new day dawns.
You'll also see photographer James Richardson, who is there - like the swimmers - every day, whatever the weather, armed with his camera, ready to document the fun and splashes.
These are some of his striking photos of the Dawn Stalkers:
"Y tro cyntaf i mi fynd â'r camera i'r traeth i weld y wawr oedd 6 Ebrill 2021. Do'n i ddim mewn lle da yn feddyliol, ond o'n i wedi clywed pethau da am y boreau ar y traeth gan nifer o ffrindiau, ac o'n i eisiau gweld beth oedd e.
"Ac ar fy niwrnod cyntaf, ges i nid yn unig weld gwawrio gogoneddus, ond roedd clywed pawb yn y môr yn chwerthin ac yn cael amser gwych yn deimlad hudolus i mi, ac o'n i eisiau bod yn rhan ohono fe.
//
"The first time I took my camera to the beach for sunrise was the 6 April 2021. I wasn't in a good place mentally, but heard great things about the mornings at the beach from several friends and wanted to see what that was all about.
"On my first day, I didn't just get to watch a beautiful sunrise, but hearing everyone in the sea laughing and having a great time felt magical to me and I wanted to be a part of it.
"'Nes i benderfynu dod â fy nghamera yn rheolaidd er mwyn cynnig rhywbeth i'r grŵp, ac er mwyn cofnodi wynebau llawen pawb.
//
"I decided to bring my camera regularly to offer something to the group and I wanted to capture everyone's joyful faces.
"Mae ffotograff i mi yn lwybr yn syth at atgof. O'n i eisiau cynnig ffordd sydyn i'r bobl yma ddychwelyd yn syth i'r emosiwn hapus 'na pan maen nhw'n gweld lluniau ohonyn nhw'u hunain.
"Dwi'n gobeithio felly, hyd yn oed os â'n nhw ond i'r môr unwaith, y byddan nhw'n gallu teimlo'r un llawenydd eto bob tro welan nhw'r llun.
//
"A photograph for me is a shortcut to a memory. I want to offer people a shortcut back to the happy emotions when they see the pictures of themselves.
"I hope that this way, even if people only get in the sea once, they will feel the same joy again every time they see the image.
"Mae fy nghamera wastad gyda fi mewn gorchudd gwrth-ddŵr mae deifwyr yn ei ddefnyddio i gadw eu hoffer yn sych a diogel. Dwi'n gwisgo waders pysgota neoprene i wneud yn siŵr mod i ddim yn oeri'n ormodol er mwyn i mi allu aros yn y môr yn hirach; weithiau dwi mewn am ryw awr.
"Mae hyn yn helpu i mi ddal holl liwiau'r awyr drwy'r golau cyntaf a'r gwawrio, tra'n mwynhau gweld diwrnod newydd yn dechrau.
//
"I'm equipped with a camera surrounded by a waterproof housing that is used by divers to keep their equipment safe and dry. I always sport some neoprene fishing waders to help prevent getting too cold and help me last longer in the sea; I can be in there for up to an hour.
"This helps me get a range of colours throughout first light and sunrise whilst enjoying the new day emerging.
"Weithiau, mi â i i'r môr fy hun, ond nid wrth iddi wawrio; dwi'n teimlo mai fy nghyfrifoldeb i ydi creu cofnod o bawb arall yn mwynhau'r foment.
"Dwi'n byw ym Mhenarth, felly does gen i ddim esgus dros beidio mynd yno'n gyson, dydi hi ond yn cymryd pum munud i mi gyrraedd y traeth.
//
"Occasionally I will get in the sea, but not at sunrise as I feel my duty is to capture everybody else enjoying the moment.
"As a Penarth resident, I don't have an excuse for not showing up regularly and it takes me about five minutes to reach the beach.
"Dwi wedi bod i draeth Penarth dros 600 diwrnod dros y ddwy flynedd ddiwethaf, ac mae wedi gwneud byd o les i fy iechyd meddwl.
"Ac mae fy mrwdfrydedd tuag at y grŵp yma mor gryf ag erioed."
//
"I have been to Penarth beach over 600 days in the past 2 years, with a stark improvement in my mental health.
"My enthusiasm for this community is still as strong as ever."
