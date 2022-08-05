Canlyniadau Dydd Gwener 5 Awst // Results for Friday 5 August

Holl ganlyniadau Dydd Gwener 5 Awst a chlipiau o'r cystadlaethau a phrif seremoni'r dydd, y Cadeirio.

All the results from Friday 5 August and clips of the competitions and the day's main ceremony.

Canlyniadau'r wythnos yn llawn a chlipiau fideo // Results round-up and clips

Rhuban Glas Offerynnol 19 oed a throsodd (54) / Instrumental Blue Riband over 19 years old (54)

Parti Cerdd Dant hyd at 20 mewn nifer (6) / Cerdd Dant Party with up to 20 members (6)

1. Parti'r Gromlech

2. Parti'r Greal

3. Lodesi Dyfi