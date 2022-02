'Cefnogaeth weledol Cymru i'r Wcráin yn bwysig'

📢No to War! Wales Stands with #Ukraine 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦



📍Senedd, Cardiff.



📅Monday 28.02.2022 at 6pm



📣Share far and wide and see you there!#StandWithUkraine #IStandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/mKELoWnchP