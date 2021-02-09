Cynnig i gynnal etholiadau'r Senedd dros sawl diwrnod
Mae'n bosib y gallai etholwyr fwrw pleidlais dros sawl diwrnod petai angen gohirio etholiadau'r Senedd eleni oherwydd y pandemig.
Does dim bwriad, fel y mae pethau'n sefyll, i symud dyddiad y bleidlais o 6 Mai, ond bydd Aelodau'r Senedd yn ystyried deddf yn ystod y dydd a fyddai'n caniatáu gohirio hyd at chwe mis.
Mae Llywodraeth Cymru hefyd eisiau newid cyfreithiol fyddai'n caniatáu pleidlais gynnar, fel sy'n digwydd eisoes mewn gwledydd eraill gan gynnwys Unol Daleithiau America.
Ond mae Llywodraeth y DU yn dadlau y byddai hynny'n amharu at etholiadau'r comisiynwyr heddlu a throsedd, sy'n cael eu cynnal ar yr un pryd dan reolaeth San Steffan.
Mae safiad Llywodraeth y DU, medd gweinidogion Cymru, yn golygu y byddai cynnal pleidlais gynnar yn "amhosib" os yw etholiad Senedd Cymru'n digwydd ar 6 Mai.
Mae'n "glir" y dylid bwrw ymlaen gyda'r bleidlais ar 6 Mai, medd Llywodraeth Cymru, ond mae angen deddfwriaeth rhag ofn na fyddai'n ddiogel i gynnal etholiad ar y diwrnod hwnnw oherwydd y pandemig.
Y Gweinidog Llywodraeth Leol, Julie James sy'n cynnig gwelliant i ganiatáu diwrnodau pleidleisio ychwanegol.
They would need to be held in the seven days ahead of the new election date. The powers could only be used if the election was delayed, and if it was not held on the same day as the PCC polls.
The UK government has not suggested that its own elections set for the date would be moved, and last week confirmed the PCC polls will go ahead as planned.
It potentially means the Senedd election could be delayed but the PCC elections would continue to be held on the same day.
2021 Senedd election will not be counted overnight
New law for possible Senedd election Covid delay
Election leaflet ban 'unfair to smaller parties'
In 2012, when the first PCC elections took place and when no other national polls were held at the same time, turnout in England and Wales stood at 15.1%.
One Newport polling station saw nobody vote at all.
A spokeswoman for the Welsh Government said: "We strongly support measures to make voting easier, particularly given the circumstances caused by the pandemic and would have favoured putting in place early voting - as happens in many countries across the world - for the Senedd election on 6 May.
"This proved impossible, given the fact that on current plans, the Senedd election and the PCC elections will take place on the same day and the UK government - which is responsible for the PCC elections - opposes early voting.
"The amendment would enable Welsh voters to benefit from the opportunity to cast their ballot on more than one day if the election were to be postponed and was not held concurrently with the PCC elections."
The UK government said it had confirmed that the PCC elections in Wales will go ahead on 6 May.
Its delivery plan said early voting was "unnecessary given voters can already vote early by post, and the additional resources required to staff early polling stations would make the elections harder to deliver given Covid-19 staffing pressures".
"Local authorities are able to contact all clinically extremely vulnerable people in their areas to make them aware of the options to use a proxy or postal vote and they will be supported in their efforts by targeted communications from the Electoral Commission."
'Urgent clarity needed'
The amendment is one of several that will be examined by Members of the Senedd later.
The Welsh Government's emergency legislation would also enable delays for the dissolution of the Welsh Parliament - the date at which the institution formally breaks up.
Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies, said: "Barring any dramatic change in circumstances, I have every confidence that election officials across Wales will also be able to carry out a safe and secure Senedd election, learning from the vast number of elections that have taken place around the globe during the pandemic.
"The Welsh Labour Government should now focus all energy on ensuring the people of Wales are able to have their say on the future of our country on 6 May."
A Plaid Cymru spokeswoman said "urgent clarity" was needed on what is "legally permitted in terms of campaigning activity against each alert level".
She also called for the publication of "pre-dissolution and dissolution period guidance with the requirement for any postponement proposal to be initiated by the First Minister by 7 April at the latest".