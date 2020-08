Cwrdd â'r seren Instagram o Sir Gâr

View this post on Instagram

How filmmakers milk a cow 🥛🐄 📽 ___ HOW I MADE IT? 1. At first I thought I could film it all as one shot. However it proved difficult as the cow needed to stay in position from start to finish. 2. The solution I came up with was to make a stand in rig for the cows udders, which could be replaced in post production with a real cow back plate. 3. I filmed the cow in position first which then allowed me to position makeshift udders in place of the real udders for the 2nd shot. 4. I used a blue screen for keying my body and green card for the udders. How did you think it was made?