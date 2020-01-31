Ysgolion Uwchradd: Categori Oren

Ysgol Awdurdod lleol
St Cyres Comprehensive School Bro Morgannwg
St. Illtyd's Catholic High School Caerdydd
Blackwood Comprehensive School Caerffili
Bedwas High School Caerffili
Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni Caerffili
Idris Davies School 3 to 18 Caerffili
Llanwern High School Casnewydd
Lliswerry High School Casnewydd
Caerleon Comprehensive School Casnewydd
YSGOL GYFUN PENWEDDIG Ceredigion
Ysgol John Bright Conwy
YSGOL DYFFRYN CONWY Conwy
Ysgol Bryn Elian Conwy
Bro Idris Gwynedd
Afon Taf High School Merthyr Tudful
Cyfarthfa High School Merthyr Tudful
Maesteg Comprehensive School Pen-y-bont ar Ogwr
PENCOED COMPREHENSIVE Pen-y-bont ar Ogwr
Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion High School Powys
Llanfyllin High School Powys
Ysgol Maesydderwen Powys
Mountain Ash Comprehensive School Rhondda Cynon Taf
Treorchy Comprehensive School Rhondda Cynon Taf
Ferndale Community School Rhondda Cynon Taf
Ysgol Harri Tudur / Henry Tudor School Sir Benfro
Milford Haven School Sir Benfro
Haverfordwest High VC School Sir Benfro
Ysgol Dinas Bran Sir Ddinbych
Christ The Word Sir Ddinbych
Chepstow Comprehensive School Sir Fynwy
Queen Elizabeth High School Sir Gaerfyrddin
Ysgol Treffynnon Sir y Fflint
St. David's High School Sir y Fflint
Maes Garmon Sir y Fflint
Flint High School Sir y Fflint
Connah's Quay High School, Sir y Fflint
Abersychan Comprehensive Torfaen
West Monmouth School Torfaen
Darland High School Wrecsam

