Treorci: Stryd fawr orau'r Deyrnas Unedig // Treorchy: The best high street in the UK

Mae stryd fawr Treorci, y Rhondda, wedi ei henwi fel yr un orau yn y Deyrnas Unedig mewn seremoni wobrwyo yng Nghaeredin.

Ond beth sydd yn ei gwneud hi mor arbennig?

Aeth y ffotograffydd Sioned Birchall draw yno am dro i dynnu lluniau rhai o'r busnesau llewyrchus sydd yno, a sgwrsio â rhai o'r gweithwyr a chwsmeriaid.

The high street of the town of Treorchy, Rhondda, has been crowned the best high street in the UK in a ceremony in Edinburgh.

But what makes it head and shoulders above the rest?

Photographer Sioned Birchall went to visit the prize-winning street to chat with some of its shop-workers and customers.

Image copyright Sioned Birchall

Josie Staple yw perchennog siop Cakes by Josie. Roedd ganddi siop yn Nhonpentre am ddwy flynedd, ond ail-leolodd i Dreorci ym mis Gorffennaf ohewydd bod cymaint mwy o bobl yn siopa ar y stryd.

Josie Staples owns Cakes by Josie. The shop was originally in Tonpentre, but she relocated to Treorchy in July, as the high street is busier.

Image copyright Sioned Birchall

Mae siopau traddodiadol a rhai ychydig mwy newydd i'w gweld ochr-yn-ochr ar hyd y stryd fawr.

Traditional and slightly more modern shops stand side-by-side along the high street.

Image copyright Sioned Birchall

Norma Mears gyda Nicola Morris, perchennog siop drin gwallt Naturells. Roedd gwallt newydd Norma yn amlwg yn plesio!

Norma Mears with Nicola Morris, the owner of Naturells hairdressers, admiring Norma's new hair do!

Image copyright Sioned Birchall

Amy Williams wrthi'n brysur yn goleuo gwallt cwsmer yn Naturells.

Amy Williams' customer fancied her hair a bit lighter.

Image copyright Sioned Birchall

Mae siop Maindy Heating wedi bod yn Nhreorci ers 1969, ac ar y safle presennol ers 1973. Allan Jones a'i wraig yw'r perchnogion.

Maindy Heating has been in Treorchy since 1969, and has been at its current location since 1973. It's owned by Allan Jones and his wife.

Image copyright Sioned Birchall

Roedd Allan wrth ei fodd â'r wobr: "Mae'n hollol wych! Mae hi wedi bod yn dref a chymuned lwyddiannus ers amser hir.

"Mae hi'n bwysig i gofio sut mae aelodau hŷn y gymdeithas o fanwerthwyr sydd gennyn ni yma yn Nhreorci wedi helpu i gynnal y dref dros y blynyddoedd."

Allan was delighted by the award: "It's absolutely brilliant to win! This has been a successful town and community for a long time.

"It's important to remember how the older members of Treorchy's retail family have helped sustain the town over the years."

Image copyright Sioned Birchall

Newydd-ddyfodiad yw siop Flowers by Kirsty i Dreorci, wedi iddi symud yno o Porth ddwy flynedd yn ôl.

Roedd y perchennog, Kirsty Rees, wedi gwirioni ar ôl clywed y newyddion: "Mae ennill yn golygu popeth, achos mae'n gyhoeddusrwydd grêt i ni, ac mae'n rhoi eich busnes ar y map. Mae 'na rywbeth i bawb yma - gallech chi ddod i siopa yma gyda'ch mam a mam-gu a byddech chi gyd yn dod o hyd i rywbeth!

"Mae gennyn ni deimlad o gymuned rhwng y siopau, hefyd - mae pawb yn edrych ar ôl ei gilydd."

Flowers by Kirsty is relatively new to the town, having moved there from Porth two years ago.

The owner, Kirsty Rees, was overjoyed when she heard the news: "The win mean everything, because it's such great publicity for us, and it puts your business on the map. There's something for everyone - you could come shopping here with your mum and your gran and you'd all find something you'd like!

"There's great community spirit here - everyone looks after each other."

Image copyright Sioned Birchall

Mae tua 100 o siopau ar y stryd fawr, gyda bron pob un yn annibynnol.

There are around 100 shops on the high street - almost all are independent.

Image copyright Sioned Birchall

Mae Mrs Ann Barrett wedi byw yn Nhreorci ar hyd ei hoes ac yn Ysgrifennydd Cymdeithas Ddinesig y Rhondda.

Meddai: "Mae'r gymuned yma yn Nhreorci bob amser wedi cefnogi'r siopau lleol. Mae cymdeithas heb ei hail yma. Ry'ch chi bob amser yn gweld rhywun chi'n 'nabod yn y dref.

"Ry'n ni hefyd yn falch iawn bod dal banc yma a swyddfa bost - a deintydd, doctor a dau optegydd... mae'n rhoi mwy nag un rheswm i chi ddod i'r dref. Ac mae'r siopwyr yn gwneud ymdrech arbennig gyda'u ffenestri ar gyfer y Nadolig, Pasg, Calan Gaeaf, sy'n gwneud y lle yn apelgar iawn."

Mrs Ann Barrett has lived in the town all her life, and is the secretary of the Rhondda Civic Society.

She said: "The community here in Treorchy has always supported local shops - it's second to none. You always see somebody you know around town.

"We're also so pleased that we still have a bank and a post office - and a dentist, doctor, two opticians... it gives more than one reason to come in. And the shopkeepers do a special effort with their shop-windows for Christmas, Easter and Halloween, which gives even more appeal."

Image copyright Sioned Birchall

Mae Rosemary Chapman, perchennog siop de ac anrhegion Wonder Stuff, sydd wedi bod ar stryd fawr Treorci ers 20 mlynedd, yn meddwl fod ennill y wobr yn fraint.

Rosemary Chapman opened Wonder Stuff tea room and gift shop 20 years ago, and thinks the win is a great honour.

Image copyright Sioned Birchall

Rosemary gyda dau gwsmer ffyddlon, Wendy Williams (canol) a Clare Evans, sydd yn fam a merch.

Meddai Wendy: "Mae Rosemary yn enwog am ei chacennau, ac mae hi'n ffrind da. Mae dod yma yn ddiwrnod mas i'r teulu i ni - ry'n ni'n dod yma bob dydd Sadwrn. Mae cwsmeriaid yn dod yma ac yn gwneud ffrindiau."

Rosemary with two faithful customers, mother and daughter Wendy Williams (centre) and Clare Evans.

"Rosemary is famous for her cakes, and she's a good friend," says Wendy. "This is a family day out for us - we come here every Saturday. Customers come here and they make friends."

Image copyright Sioned Birchall

Maureen Thomas, sydd wedi gweithio yn Wonder Stuff ers iddo agor.

Maureen has worked at Wonder Stuff since it first opened.

Image copyright Sioned Birchall

Roedd Susan Davies a Roy Davies o Ben-y-bont a mam Susan, Merl Dackings o'r Porth, wedi dod draw yn unswydd ar ôl gweld y newyddion am lwyddiant y stryd fawr ar y teledu.

"Daethon ni'n arbennig er mwyn cael edrych o amgylch y lle," meddai Susan. "Dwi'n barod wedi prynu dau grys rygbi Cymru, yn barod ar gyfer y Chwe Gwlad!"

Susan Davies and Roy Davies from Bridgend, and Susan's mother, Merl Dackings from Porth, came over specially after seeing the news of the street's success on the television.

"We came up specially today to have a look around," said Susan. "I've already bought two little Welsh rugby tops ready for the Six Nations!"

Image copyright Sioned Birchall

Mae rhai o hen siopau traddodiadol y stryd fawr dal i'w gweld yn Nhreorci, fel siop cigydd C J Morris.

Some of the old traditional high street shops are still to be seen in Treorchy, such as C J Morris butchers shop.

Image copyright Sioned Birchall

Gweithwyr hapus y siop gigydd deuluol: Jeff Morris, ei dad Cyril Morris, Samantha Maggs a Cori Williams. Mae Cori hefyd yn chwarae pêl-droed i dîm Cymru.

The happy workers of the family butchers shop: Jeff Morris, his father Cyril Morris, Samantha Maggs and Cori Williams. Cori also plays football for Wales.

Other galleries: