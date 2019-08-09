Canlyniadau Dydd Gwener 9 Awst // Results for Friday 9 August

Holl ganlyniadau Dydd Gwener 9 Awst a chlipiau o'r cystadlaethau a phrif seremoni'r dydd, y Cadeirio.

All the results from Friday 9 August and clips of the competitions and the day's main ceremony.

Côr Alaw Werin dros 20 mewn nifer (1) / Folk Song over 20 members (1)

Côr Llefaru dros 16 mewn nifer (146) / Recitation Choir over 16 members (146)

1. Genod Llŷn

2. Parti Marchan

3. Lleisiau Cafflogion

Côr Cerdd Dant dros 20 mewn nifer (16) / Cerdd Dant Choir over 20 members (16)

Rhuban Glas Offerynnol 19 oed a throsodd (65) / Instrumental Blue Riband over 19 years old (65)

Parti Alaw Werin hyd at 20 mewn nifer (2) / Folk Song Party up to 20 members (2)

Parti Llefaru hyd at 16 mewn nifer (147) / Recitation Party with up to 16 members (147)

Cystadleuaeth Tlws Coffa Lois Blake (93) / Lois Blake Memorial Trophy (93)

Parti Cerdd Dant hyd at 20 mewn nifer (17) / Cerdd Dant Party with up to 20 members (17)

Cadeirio'r Bardd / Chairing of the Bard

