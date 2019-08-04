Canlyniadau Dydd Sul 4 Awst // Results for Sunday 4 August

Holl ganlyniadau Dydd Sul 4 Awst a chlipiau o'r cystadlaethau. // All the results from Sunday 4 August and clips of the competitions.

Bandiau Pres Pencampwriaeth/Dosbarth 1 (12) / Brass Bands Championship/Section 1 (12)

1. Band Llwydcoed

2. Band Arian Llaneurgain

3. Seindorf Arian Deiniolen

Cyflwyniad ar Lafar, Dawns a Chân: Pontydd (8) / Presentation in Words, Dance and Song (8)

1. Glanaethwy

Llefaru Unigol o'r Ysgrythur dan 16 oed (156) / Solo Recitation from the Scriptures under 16 years (156)

Dawns Greadigol/GyfoesUnigol (104) / Solo Creative/Modern Dance (104)

Dawns Disgo, Hip Hop neu Stryd i Bâr neu Driawd (109) / Disco, Hip Hop or Street Dance for a Pair or Trio (109)

Cyflwyno Rhaglen o Adloniant - Côr heb fod yn llai nag 20 mewn nifer (28) / Entertainment Programme - Choir of no fewer than20 members (28)

Unawd Cerdd Dant dan 12 oed (25) / Cerdd Dant Solo under 12 years (25)

Unawd Alaw Werin dan 12 oed (7) / Folk Song Solo under 12 years (7)

Dawns Disgo, Hip Hop neu Stryd i Grŵp (110) / Group Disco, Hip Hop or Street Dance (110)

Canu Emyn 60 oed a throsodd (45) /Hymn solo 60 years and over (45)

Llefaru Unigol o'r Ysgrythur 16 oed a throsodd (155) / Solo Recitation from the Scriptures 16 years and over (155)

Holl ganlyniadau'r wythnos // All of the week's results

