Lluniau: Dydd Mawrth yn y Sioe Frenhinol // Pictures: Tuesday at the Royal Welsh

Mae ail ddiwrnod y Sioe yn Llanelwedd wedi dod â'r haul a gwres tanbaid.

Beth oedd i'w weld yno Ddydd Mawrth?

The second day of this year's Royal Welsh Show brought the sun as well as the crowds.

Here were some of the scenes there on Tuesday.

Roedd Fletcher o Dreorci yn y Rhondda wrth ei fodd â'i bicnic ger y cylch ceffylau.

Two-year-old Fletcher from Treorchy enjoying his picnic next to the Horse Ring.

Mae bod yn fwyellwr yn waith caled pan fo'r tymheredd yn agos at 30C...

The axmen were up against the elements with the temperatures reaching 30C...

...ac nid yw hi'n hawdd i ddod â'r defaid i'r cylch cystadlu yn y gwres yma chwaith!

...and it wasn't easy getting the sheep into the competition ring in the blistering heat either!

Mae 'na fwyd at ddant pawb yn y Sioe Fawr... hyd yn oed y dant melysaf.

There was food to everyone's taste at the show... including the ones with a sweet tooth.

Er y gwres, roedd maes y Sioe yn orlawn heddiw wrth i'r torfeydd ddod yn eu miloedd.

Despite the heat, the showground was bustling with thousands of visitors.

Does yna ddim rhaid i Matthew a Pippa, o Lincolnshire, gerdded pan mae gan Mam droli!

Matthew and Pippa from Lincolnshire didn't have to walk in the heat, with Mum dragging the trolly.

Tra bod rhai yn cael reid mewn math wahanol o drol...

Whilst others were given a ride in a slightly different way...

Roedd 'na dipyn o steil wrth i'r coets fawr yma amgylchynu'r prif gylch.

There was some style in the main ring when this big coach was circling.

Y Cymro Nick Brookes oedd yn fuddugol yn y cymal yma o ddringo fyny'r polyn yn erbyn Kylian Schmidt o'r Swistr.

Welshman Nick Brookes was successful in his heat against his Swiss opponent, Kylian Schmidt.

"Haia, Thea ydw i - pwy wyt ti?"

Thea from Tonmawr near Neath made a new friend.

Roedd yna ddigon o fwrlwm yn y sied gneifio.

A venue which always draws the crowd, the shearing shed.

Noah o Leyland, Swydd Gaerhirfryn, yn mwynhau ar gefn ei geffyl.

Noah from Leyland, Lancashire, having the time of his life on his horse.

Ar ddiwrnod poeth, braf oedd cael mynd mewn canŵ ar y llyn!

On such a warm day sitting in a canoe was bliss.

Ceffyl wedi'i wneud o hen bedolau yn cadw golwg ar y ceffylau byw yn y prif gylch.

A horse made of horseshoes keeping an eye on the live horses in the Main Ring.

